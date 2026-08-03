Despite the Devils' monster offer, Finn O'Sullivan couldn't see his future anywhere but at North and penned a two-year extension

Finn O'Sullivan in action for North Melbourne. Pictures: AFL photos

FINN O'Sullivan described it as a "wow" feeling.

The second-year North Melbourne midfielder had another year to run on his contract at the Kangaroos when his manager Dave Trotter, from Hemisphere Management Group, let him know Tasmania was interested. And interested in a big way.

As AFL.com.au revealed last month, the Devils had tabled a deal of eight years for close to $15 million. That was the starting point.

Had the 20-year-old been ready to entertain the move, it's doubtless there was more in the Devils' kitty to get him across the line and get a commitment to join the new club ahead of the 2028 season. As a priority target, O'Sullivan shaped as a player to build a club around: in age demographic but also character and player attributes.

But the No.2 pick from the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft wasn't keen to test the waters or even wait it out, penning a two-year deal in recent weeks to sign at the Roos until the end of 2029. He didn't meet the Devils, nor get lured by the offer on the table.

Finn O'Sullivan poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was a very easy decision in the end. I spoke to a lot of family and people close to me, and I absolutely love the club and people here at North and I can't wait to develop my future here," he told AFL.com.au.

"There was only small talk from my end. David Trotter, my manager, deals with all that stuff and told me that Tassie have put in an offer. I'm very appreciative of Tassie putting some effort in for me. But my head was always here at North and I absolutely love it here."

Not that his call didn't require some thought. Tasmania has $5 million extra to use in its first two years as sign-on bonuses and is hitting the market hard with offers. AFL.com.au revealed in May its move for O'Sullivan was coupled with the same play for Richmond's Sam Lalor, using their tight friendship as a lure to sell the Devils' dream as a package deal.

"I was definitely a bit open, like it was obviously a pretty big deal," O'Sullivan said.

"Kenny (Hinkley) is taking the ranks as head coach down there which is huge for Tassie. He's obviously a great coach and I'm sure he'll bring great people down there. But North has put so much into me and there's great people from players to staff to coaches and I've got so many mates here.

"It was definitely a 'wow' feeling [when the offer came through]. They obviously have a bit of interest in Sammy as well, which probably took it to another level because we're pretty good mates and to play with him again one day would be pretty cool. But it definitely won't be at Tassie for me with him. I couldn't see myself playing there and love it here at North."

While teammates showed "a lot of love" when he re-signed, some of his closest mates were keeping him grounded which, to be fair to the ultra-relaxed and humble O'Sullivan, is not necessarily required.

"A few of my close mates were saying 'How could you leave that much money on the table?' Some of them couldn't even believe they offered me $15 million, which is fair enough," he said. "But I'm absolutely stoked to be staying and there's great times ahead."

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O'Sullivan played 22 games last year in his debut season and has played 16 this season after dealing with some injury issues and a concussion. His role within the group has taken strides this season and he is a part of a midfield of top picks, including Harry Sheezel, George Wardlaw and Luke Davies-Uniacke, determined to shift North's future after a bleak era at the bottom of the ladder.

The Roos' wildcard round hopes are all but over after their tight loss to Hawthorn last week, but O'Sullivan said the development was still clear this season.

"We haven't shown as much as we'd like on the scoreboard and with wins and losses. But we're definitely displaying a game plan that we're executing to an extent each week, whether that's our contest, our ball movement, our defence and stability. It all takes time," he said.

"It's just not going to click overnight. But we're definitely putting in the hard ends right now. And I feel like we can all see the future and we can all see a Grand Final winning team here at North."

Finn O'Sullivan in action during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sheezel earlier this year called O'Sullivan his favourite player. He is only two years his senior but the Roos vice-captain said O'Sullivan's approach, tenacity, athleticism and team-first attitude would soon be recognised as much externally as inside Arden Street.

That has come through in some of the big jobs he has been tasked with this season, including effective early-season tagging roles on Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters and former Essendon skipper Zach Merrett. He returned to that role against St Kilda matchwinner Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in round 20.

Wanganeen-Milera got off the leash in the second half, kicking three goals in the third quarter and finishing with 46 disposals and four goals. O'Sullivan said playing on the Saints gun in that type of mood will make him better in the long run.

"The game is probably one to forget in itself, but there's a lot of good stuff to come out of it from my end because he plays with flair and confidence that only those type of superstars have, but I know he works hard on his game and does the most he can to help his team," he said.

"I'm pretty lucky, I do move on pretty quickly. Some would say a bit too quickly, but I think it's a good trait that I don't dwell on things. There's still learning that comes out of these games."