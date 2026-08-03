Ella Heads during Port Adelaide's 2026 team photo day at Alberton Oval on July 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SUDDENLY Ella Heads is a brand-new person.

A move to South Australia did her the world of good, and now she's sticking around, having signed a four-year contract extension with Port Adelaide following a stand out first season at the club last year.

Just 19 when she debuted for Sydney in its first season of AFLW, Heads chose to move states at 22 to challenge herself.

"(I was) having such a good time in Sydney, and being such a fresh athlete and AFLW player and learning so much, and I felt like I just wanted to take my game to another level," Heads told AFL.com.au.

"And I just thought that going outside of my comfort zone and taking that step to move states and be a bit uncomfortable would make me really dive into footy and training and getting the best out of myself, and I feel like that's really what drove my decision. I'm so grateful that I did that."

Ella Heads during Port Adelaide's 2026 team photo day at Alberton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

It worked well for the former Swan, playing every game with the Power throughout 2025 and included in the AFLPA's 22 under 22 team. And it wasn't just on the footy field that Heads has grown. She has matured and become more confident in herself as a whole person.

"Moving out of your home state and moving away from home, it forces you to grow up a little bit quicker, and I think I definitely needed that," Heads explained.

"I needed to get out of my comfort zone a little bit, and it just made me think of things a little bit differently and forced me to grow up. And I think it's only been for the better, I've grown so much as a person because of it, and maybe feeling a little more adult, but still definitely feel very young at heart."

The long term deal doesn't just allow Heads to settle her footy, but create a life outside of it with a little more certainty.

"It really backs in the player I am and the person I am from the club's point of view, but also having that security behind me and just allowing me not to think about that side of things and just focus on footy, building connections with the girls and build a life outside of footy as well," Heads said.

"That sense of security is really nice, and also one of the things that drove that decision."

Ella Heads and Maeve Chaplin during the practice match between the Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Alberton Oval on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With the change of states, she also shifted her pathway at university. Initially focused on sport science, understanding that tapping into her creative side was going to be important if she were to continue to develop as a person.

Now she studies Interior Architecture, a very hands-on course that totally turns her brain off from footy during class.

"I've always been a creative person, but just going to school I've always just gone into my sporty side. But then realising how it makes me feel when I am creative and drawing and just switching off, it kind of relaxes you, it's like a mindfulness thing. So, I was like, why don't I give that a go?" Heads said.

"I've always liked interior design, so that's another element that can come off this course, but I've always liked that creative side, just never really gone into it."

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She lights up talking about arched hallways, a re-wrapped IKEA shelving unit, and a sofa that turns into a conversation pit, excited about the prospect of slowly making her house her own.

"I'm really considering that now, and I'm always thinking of different ways I can move things around, or how things are placed, and I love looking at houses as well. That's been a really cool thing," Heads said.

"If I was to ever build a house later down the track, I think about the ways I'd go about that, which is cool. It's a nice way of thinking, and it just takes your mind off footy for a bit."

It's working for her, lock in on footy when it's time, and dream of the housing designs in her future when away from the club. Striking that balance is ideal for Heads, who can now get some real consistency into her footy.

"I just feel so refreshed, and I feel like I've found things that I really enjoy doing," Heads said.

"I feel like the happier you are as a person, the better athlete you're going to be when you're at footy. So, I've just really tried to focus in on that and work on that a bit."