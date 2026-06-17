Damien Hardwick says tension is normal within high-performance environments as Gold Coast prepares to tackle Hawthorn

Damien Hardwick addresses players during the R14 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick says his team's current challenges are part of a normal AFL season and that reported issues beyond that are "making a mountain out of a molehill".

The Suns have lost three straight games to leave them clinging to ninth spot with a 7-6 record ahead of a Friday night date with Hawthorn at People First Stadium.

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Last week's 45-point loss to Geelong put the spotlight on the early-season fancies, with Hardwick denying reports of strained relationships with some players.

He also said vision of "demonstrative" teammates going back-and-forth against the Cats was good leadership.

"The fact of the matter is we're in an AFL environment. There's going to be tension within footy clubs, especially when you're not performing," Hardwick said on Wednesday morning.

"I'd probably argue, or challenge, anyone that hasn't got tension in their club, they're not a high-performance environment.

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"We had big boy conversations, there's no doubt about that, and we're on the same page.

"In team meetings and reviews you provide clarity for the players, and you walk out aligned.

"Sometimes what happens is when your side has a couple of losses, we put the microscope on a side.

"It was our turn this week. It was Brisbane last week. It'll be someone next week. This happens. It's part of the AFL cycle.

"I've been in it for a long time. I know how it operates. Pretty easy."

Hardwick accepted his team had "challenges" following losses to North Melbourne, Brisbane and Geelong, but said it was still getting a lot right.

Gold Coast players leave the field after the R14 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He said he was supportive of players challenging one another.

"Great leadership demands players take actions on field," he said.

"I looked at some of our decisions in that last quarter (against Geelong) and our players were making motions that that's not the required plan and they communicated that.

"That's the art of leadership.

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"Sometimes accepting feedback and giving feedback is challenging, especially in a high-pressure environment like an AFL game.

"They can get better, I can get better, we can all move through it.

"What people have to understand is the players are trying to get an immediate response, or a certain situation rectified quickly, and sometimes it might look demonstrative, but I guarantee you, if you look at every game on the weekend, you'll see similar things through every side.

"I think we jump on issues and make, what's the old saying? Mountains out of molehills."

Hardwick confirmed Gold Coast Academy graduate Beau Addinsall would debut against the Hawks, while veteran Nick Holman would also be recalled for his 150th game.