Kysaiah Pickett, Isaac Heeney and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

SOME players don't just influence games, they can completely change them.

Whether it's a burst of brilliance, a clutch moment when their side needs it most, or the ability to swing momentum in a matter of minutes, some players can turn a contest in the blink of an eye.

Who's that player for your club? Our reporters have their say.

JORDAN DAWSON

While Adelaide boasts one of the most dynamic midfielder/forwards in the competition in Izak Rankine, it is captain Dawson who has stamped himself as the team's gamebreaker this season through a series of phenomenal performances. Dawson has become a more damaging front-half player this year with 15 goals in 10 games, including six across his past two. His ability to rip away a game from an opponent was on display against the Western Bulldogs last Thursday night when he dominated the opening quarter with eight disposals, three goals and five score involvements, despite the Bulldogs putting a lot of work into stopping the dual All-Australian. Through his size, versatility and nous, he is proving one of the most difficult midfielders to stop and is inspiring his team as a leader. – Nathan Schmook

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ZAC BAILEY

The Lions have a handful of these players, but Bailey has shown over the past couple of seasons he can consistently turn games in the blink of an eye. Generally stationed at half-forward, the 26-year-old has superb balance, is agile enough to not lose speed when evading players and has developed a strong fend-off. He kicked 42 goals in an All-Australian campaign last year and could have had one of the all-time Grand Final performances but was let down by a wonky radar in kicking 3.6. Bailey can also play on-ball and cut games open with two or three blistering centre bounce clearances. Cam Rayner falls into this basket, as does Charlie Cameron. Take your pick. – Michael Whiting

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the R14 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Ninja Stadium on June 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK CRIPPS

Finding a damaging forward-half midfielder is probably the next evolution of Carlton's list build, but the Blues have wanted to experiment more with Cripps as a pinch-hit attacking target later in his career. Clearly the Carlton captain has the size to go forward and take a contested grab, the type that helped the side overcome Geelong with a thrilling late win earlier this year. But he's still only hit the 20-goal mark once, back in his Brownlow season in 2022, and his set-shot goalkicking remains one of few parts of his brilliant skillset that is often unreliable. Expect the side to tinker more with Ben Ainsworth and Will Hayward filling this type of forward-mid role in the second half of the season under interim coach Josh Fraser, while Jagga Smith has displayed the type of forward-half craftiness he looked capable of as a junior in recent weeks. - Riley Beveridge

Patrick Cripps handballs during the round 13 match between Carlton and Essendon at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NICK DAICOS



It's little surprise that arguably the competition's best player is the Pies' gamebreaker. And when it comes to goalkicking, Daicos may be taking his game to another level in 2026. The 23-year-old superstar has already shown an ability to rip a game apart in a quarter, or matter of minutes, but is now on track for a career-best season in terms of goals, having kicked 14 in 12 games this year, needing just seven more to top his previous high. While his kicking in general has been below his usual high standards, Daicos is undoubtedly one of the League's most dangerous players who can take a game away from an opposition team in no time. – Dejan Kalinic

Nick Daicos during the round 12 match between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM DURHAM

Essendon isn't flushed with players in this mould, which has been some of its struggles in recent years, but Durham is the midfielder who can take the game by hold and change it when it matters. He was terrific in the first half against Carlton two weeks ago and was on the way to doing that, before the Blues sent a tag to him. He can mark, is super tough and courageous and can push forward to make an impact, but he needs more to come along for the ride. In time the Bombers will be hoping Sullivan Robey can be that man - already the first-year midfielder looks one of the most exciting talents to come through the club in some time. - Callum Twomey

Sam Durham controls the ball during the match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SHAI BOLTON

The Dockers have unlocked the best of Bolton this season as the former Richmond star moves through the midfield more regularly and then shoots forward as a high-impact ball-user. In his second season at Fremantle, Bolton has averaged career-high numbers in disposals (24.4), clearances (4.4), inside 50s (5.9) and score involvements (7.8). His competitive spirit drives him to constantly be involved in the big moments, and he is one of the most damaging fourth-quarter players in the competition. Flicking between midfield and half-forward roles with Murphy Reid allows him to confuse opponents and find space while still operating within the Dockers' system. While the highlights remain consistent, there is a new balance to his game that includes defensive accountability and a stronger contested game. – Nathan Schmook

Shai Bolton during the round 12 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at The Gabba, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JEREMY CAMERON

Last year's All-Australian captain exemplifies Geelong's gamebreaker with his athleticism and unpredictable positioning. Unlike traditional key forwards who anchor themselves inside 50, Cameron functions as a high-roaming hybrid weapon. He routinely turns games in a matter of minutes by pushing into the midfield to ignite scoring chains, before using his speed to double back and finish the work himself. His ability to slot low-percentage goals from the boundary or long-range snaps can quickly quell the opposition's momentum. While Cameron remains the go-to match-winner with his ability to kick a bag of goals, Geelong boasts several other candidates capable of splitting a game wide open. Patrick Dangerfield can use his strength and forward-midfield hybrid role to burst through packs and launch momentum-shifting goals, while Max Holmes provides line-breaking speed from the contest by using a burst to drive the ball inside 50. - Emily Patterson

Jeremy Cameron celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BAILEY HUMPHREY

Although struggling to back up his brilliant 2025, Humphrey is still the player in the front half of the ground that can break games open for the Suns. You need to look only at his three-goal second quarter in the elimination final win over Fremantle last year to see the impact Humphrey can have in a short period. Still just 21, he's clean at ground level, difficult to tackle and can generate shots at goal. Although more wayward than he'd like (he's kicked 58.67 in his young career), Humphrey is just as capable of setting goals up as he is of kicking them. Moving Ben Long to the forward line a couple of seasons ago has proved an astute move with his goalkicking nous, but he doesn't quite have the burst and power that separates games like Humphrey. – Michael Whiting

Bailey Humphrey kicks a goal during the Opening Round match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium on March 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY GREENE

The Giants skipper stands up as his side's gamebreaker with his football instinct and ability to manufacture match-winning surges. This engineering was evident in GWS's round 11 drubbing of Brisbane. Sitting at the centre of the record-breaking 14.2 (86) to 0.3 (3) third-quarter avalanche, Greene capitalised on the Giants' midfield dominance to boot four goals during the onslaught. Beyond his own scoring, his vision was on display through a selfless assist to Toby Bedford, helping fuel the highest-scoring third quarter in VFL/AFL history. Finishing the match with five goals and four goal assists, Greene proved to be the catalyst as the Giants blew the Lions off the park - all while playing with a broken foot. While Greene is the premier choice, GWS boasts match-turning depth in spearhead Jesse Hogan and dynamic forward Brent Daniels. - Emily Patterson

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NICK WATSON

Like his great predecessor Cyril Rioli, it doesn't take much for the 'Wizard' to turn a game on its head. You only have to look at his career-best five-goal haul against Port Adelaide or his barely believable goal assist of the year against Collingwood or any number of magical moments this season that have helped lift Hawthorn when it matters most. Currently sitting sixth on the Coleman Medal table with 33 goals, Watson is well on track for his first All-Australian blazer as a small forward. Blessed with blistering pace, he has added another string to his bow in 2026 with his ability to burst out of stoppages through the middle giving opposition coaches plenty of headaches. Oh, and did we mention he's still just 21 years old? - Brandon Cohen

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

KOZZY PICKETT

The Demons dynamo is a genuine match-winner whose flair, creativity and footy IQ allow him to change the course of a game in an instant. When Melbourne needs a lift, Pickett is often the one to provide it, whether through a spectacular goal, a daring burst of run or a momentum-shifting tackle - he can do it all. After spending the first six seasons of his career tormenting defenders inside 50, Pickett has stepped it up a notch after being unleashed into the middle this season to become a bonafide superstar of the competition. He almost single-handedly inspired Melbourne's comeback win over Carlton in round three, then delivered one of his finest individual performances on Anzac Day Eve, collecting 29 disposals, six clearances and four goals to win the Frank Checker Hughes Medal. Proving he belongs on the big stage, on King's Birthday in front of nearly 90,000 fans he starred again with 28 disposals, seven score involvements, five clearances and three goals, including the match-winner. The 2025 All-Australian leads the Dees' goalkicking despite spending much of his time on-ball, underlining his status as their most influential player. - Alison O'Connor

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HARRY SHEEZEL

North Melbourne had probably eyed former No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis to fill this vacancy as it built its list through the draft, but still has a plethora of options that can become dangerous forward-half difference-makers in the future. Sheezel is one of them. He's traded the attacking potency for midfield volume in recent seasons, but there's no doubt the club's gun youngster can change games when stationed deep in attack just like he did throughout his brilliant junior career. He hasn't necessarily shown his goalkicking prowess in the last 18 months, but Sheezel was recruited as one of the best attacking threats in his draft class and has had runs of games early in his AFL career where he's hit the scoreboard multiple times. If he transitions back to that sort of role in the near future, expect Sheezel to become one of the League's most damaging players. - Riley Beveridge

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JASON HORNE-FRANCIS

It can only be the 'Hornet' for Port, with the former No.1 draft pick's ability to explode out of the middle of the ground as well as finishing around goal. For the seventh time this season at the weekend, Horne-Francis kicked two goals and had 16 disposals or more to show off his combination of scoreboard impact and work-rate to win the ball. Blessed with blistering speed over the first 10-20m to find space, the South Australian has magnificent balance to steady himself or put his teammates in better position and has shown repeatedly over his five seasons his ability to change games in short bursts. – Michael Whiting

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during the R14 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TIM TARANTO

As demonstrated on Sunday against Brisbane, the two-time Richmond best and fairest can do it both through the middle of the ground and burst through for a goal. While in his previous life as a Greater Western Sydney player, Taranto spent the occasional full match in front of the big sticks (kicking four against Richmond, funnily enough), he's been used primarily in the midfield at Tigerland. The Tigers look set to be blessed with gamebreakers in the coming years, with Sam Lalor, Seth Campbell and Taj Hotton all chances to fall into that category as they mature, although the latter two are on the shorter side and don't quite have the classic power-mid build. - Sarah Black

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH WANGANEEN-MILERA

Could it be anyone else? Wanganeen-Milera's ability to turn a game on its head will forever go down in footy folklore after his match-winning performance against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. The 23-year-old is lethal by foot, has blistering speed and manages to create opportunities where there are none. The Saints sorely missed the big-money dynamo in recent weeks, and it's no coincidence their uptick in form has coincided with Wanganeen-Milera's return to the field. - Sophie Welsh

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ISAAC HEENEY

The reigning Bob Skilton medallist personifies Sydney's gamebreaker because of his positional versatility and aerial dominance. Standing at 185cm, Heeney functions as a hybrid weapon who can hunt the football at a centre bounce as an inside midfielder, or drift deep into the forward line to expose mismatches. Heeney constantly turns games by taking contested overhead marks and converting them into goals, breaking opposition spirits in a matter of minutes. He proved his influential status in Sydney's thrilling two-point win over St Kilda in round 13 when, despite a heavy tag, he collected 30 disposals and booted two goals. He ultimately broke free at a fateful late stoppage to feed Jai Serong for the match-winning snap with seconds remaining. Honourable mentions go to Chad Warner, who provides an explosive burst to break lines at a sprint, and Errol Gulden, whose spatial awareness and creative kicking can slice defences apart. - Emily Patterson

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HARLEY REID

There are few better sights in football than young Eagles star Reid winning the ball, seeking out contact and then throwing his opponent to the ground before bursting away. Whether it is in the midfield at a centre ball-up, or at a forward 50 stoppage, Reid has the belief in his game and the physical strength to break tackles and then let the game open up in front of him. Fitter and more mature in 2026, the No.1 pick has elevated his game to average career high numbers in disposals (23.6), contested possessions (11.9), clearances (5.4) and score involvements (6.6). the Eagles' growth this season and the acceleration of their rebuild has everything to do with a core group of young stars, and Reid is at the forefront as an emerging leader of that cohort. – Nathan Schmook

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MARCUS BONTEMPELLI

Could it be anyone else? Arguably the greatest ever Bulldog, Bontempelli remains more than capable of winning a game off his own boot, midway through his 13th season at the top level. The 30-year-old has spent more time forward in 2026 and his average of 1.4 goals per game is a career high, while he's still averaging almost 27 disposals per game. His performances in back-to-back losses to Sydney (29 disposals, two goals, six clearances, seven score involvements) and Fremantle (33 disposals, two goals, six clearances, nine score involvements) while clearly carrying an injury is a testament to his quality. - Martin Smith