A host of clubs are chasing Brisbane's Logan Morris, who comes out of contract at the end of 2027

Logan Morris celebrates during the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of clubs are already preparing tilts for Brisbane's young spearhead Logan Morris ahead of his contract year in 2027.

Morris has quickly risen to be the most exciting young key forward in the competition, playing in back-to-back premierships in his first two years in the AFL and being the Lions' leading goalkicker this year.

He is out of contract at the end of 2027 but AFL.com.au can reveal a number of clubs are already plotting attempts to pry him out of Brisbane next year.

Geelong, Melbourne, Collingwood and Carlton are all believed to have made early moves to be in the running ahead of Morris' contract year, with Tasmania also understood to have circled the 21-year-old's name as a priority target.

The Devils would be expected to be able to offer Morris a deal upwards of $1.5 million a season to consider being one of the club's start-up franchise players for the 2028 season.

Geelong, Melbourne and Collingwood were all among the clubs to have pursued Morris last year before he re-signed for two more seasons at Brisbane.

Amazingly, the marking forward remains in just his third year and thus is still on a standardised Collective Bargaining Agreement contract for 2026.

The Lions have been keen to extend Morris' contract but it is understood he has not been in a rush to sign on past 2027 as yet, with the former Western Jets product on track for a career-best tally of goals this year.

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the round four match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba, on April 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

His recent haul of seven majors in the QClash against Gold Coast has boosted his tally to 35 goals this season, after kicking 53 last year as he became a two-time premiership player.

Morris has been one of the draft success stories of the decade, joining the Lions with pick No.31 at the 2023 draft. He has played 58 games and kicked 112 goals in his burgeoning career.

The Lions are facing an off-season of change, with Lachie Neale tipped to depart the club, Zac Bailey considering Adelaide's mega offer and premiership midfielder Sam Marshall also assessing his trade options.