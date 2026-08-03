Josh Fraser before the round 12 match between Carlton and Geelong at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Things might start moving on Bombers' coaching vacancy this week

- Does Josh Fraser join Blues' coaching race after big win over Lions?

- Could Jagga Smith and Harry Dean go 1-2 in the Rising Star race?

- Alastair Clarkson, Ross Lyon and Damien Hardwick all preaching positivity despite disappointing losses

- Plus all the regular segments, including 'Monday Marketplace' and 'Gimme Something'

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