IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Things might start moving on Bombers' coaching vacancy this week
- Does Josh Fraser join Blues' coaching race after big win over Lions?
- Could Jagga Smith and Harry Dean go 1-2 in the Rising Star race?
- Alastair Clarkson, Ross Lyon and Damien Hardwick all preaching positivity despite disappointing losses
- Plus all the regular segments, including 'Monday Marketplace' and 'Gimme Something'
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