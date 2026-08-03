Mitch Edwards is the Telstra AFL Rising Star for round 21

Mitch Edwards kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG ruck Mitch Edwards has been rewarded for a consistent campaign with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 21.

Edwards, 21, has played 16 games this season after making his AFL debut in round one.

The No.32 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, Edwards had 12 disposals, 25 hitouts and three clearances in the Cats' 25-point win over Collingwood on Thursday night.

It marked the fifth straight game in which Edwards has had at least 10 disposals as he continues to improve as the season goes on.

Edwards is Geelong's first Rising Star nominee since Connor O'Sullivan in round two last year.

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The Cats are set to play finals again in 2026 and will look to make a late charge towards the top four in the final three games of the home and away season.

They host Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)

Round 16: Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

Round 17: Zeke Uwland (Gold Coast)

Round 18: Riley Hamilton (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 19: Dyson Sharp (Essendon)

Round 20: Talor Byrne (Carlton)

Round 21: Mitch Edwards (Geelong)