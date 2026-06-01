Harry Dean is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 12

Harry Dean during Carlton's game against Geelong in R12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Harry Dean has added to his outstanding debut season by earning the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 12.

Dean was a standout in the Blues' backline in their thrilling four-point win over Geelong on Friday night, finishing with 15 disposals, seven intercepts, three marks and four tackles from 80 per cent game time.

KING'S BIRTHDAY EVE Get your seats to Bombers v Blues

Across his 10 games this season, the 193cm key defender has averaged 4.3 intercepts, 4.1 marks and 4.2 spoils.

Dean joined the Blues as a father-son pick up with pick No.3 in last year's draft. He is the son of dual premiership player, Peter.

Learn More 01:09

In an impressive debut season, Dean has earned plenty of praise for his ability to lock down his direct opponent while also intercepting at will.

He debuted in Opening Round and has only missed two matches due to the concussion he sustained against Melbourne in round three.

Dean is the Blues' second Rising Star nominee this season, following on from Jagga Smith's nomination in round one.

Friday night's win was Carlton's third on the bounce after interim coach Josh Fraser took over from the ousted Michael Voss after round nine.

Harry Dean during Carlton's game against Geelong in R12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

They next face the struggling Essendon on Sunday night at the MCG, followed by games against Greater Western Sydney, West Coast and Richmond.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)