RICHMOND is set to be hit with another unavailability after Hugo Ralphsmith was offered a two-game ban for an off-the-ball strike in the VFL.
Ralphsmith was cited for striking Swan Max Geddes during the Tigers' 12-point win over Sydney on Saturday.
The pair were involved in a contest inside the Swans' forward 50 early in the second quarter when Geddes dispossessed Ralphsmith in a tackle.
The Swan pushed Ralphsmith and ran to follow the play, with the Tiger unleashing a wild swing which floored Geddes, who came off for treatment.
The incident was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact, with Ralphsmith able to accept a two-match ban with an early guilty plea.
The Tigers had 19 players on their injury list last week including Ralphsmith, who returned from an MCL injury.
Richmond has a bye in the AFL this week before returning to action against Brisbane in round 14.