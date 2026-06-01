Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith has been suspended in the VFL

Hugo Ralphsmith in action during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is set to be hit with another unavailability after Hugo Ralphsmith was offered a two-game ban for an off-the-ball strike in the VFL.

Ralphsmith was cited for striking Swan Max Geddes during the Tigers' 12-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

The pair were involved in a contest inside the Swans' forward 50 early in the second quarter when Geddes dispossessed Ralphsmith in a tackle.

The Swan pushed Ralphsmith and ran to follow the play, with the Tiger unleashing a wild swing which floored Geddes, who came off for treatment.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact, with Ralphsmith able to accept a two-match ban with an early guilty plea.

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The Tigers had 19 players on their injury list last week including Ralphsmith, who returned from an MCL injury.

Richmond has a bye in the AFL this week before returning to action against Brisbane in round 14.