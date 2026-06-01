Hugo Ralphsmith in action during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is set to be hit with another unavailability after Hugo Ralphsmith was offered a two-game ban for an off-the-ball strike in the VFL.

Ralphsmith was cited for striking Swan Max Geddes during the Tigers' 12-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

The pair were involved in a contest inside the Swans' forward 50 early in the second quarter when Geddes dispossessed Ralphsmith in a tackle.

The Swan pushed Ralphsmith and ran to follow the play, with the Tiger unleashing a wild swing which floored Geddes, who came off for treatment.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact, with Ralphsmith able to accept a two-match ban with an early guilty plea.

00:19

Tiger banned for wild swinging arm in the VFL

Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith can accept a two-match ban for this incident against Sydney in the VFL on Saturday

The Tigers had 19 players on their injury list last week including Ralphsmith, who returned from an MCL injury.

Richmond has a bye in the AFL this week before returning to action against Brisbane in round 14.