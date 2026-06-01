Andy Moniz-Wakefield is set for another long stint on the sidelines

Andy Moniz-Wakefield during Melbourne's match simulation against North Melbourne in early 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE youngster Andy Moniz-Wakefield is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL on Sunday.

It is the second time in successive seasons that Moniz-Wakefield has sustained an ACL injury, having also been ruled out for the entirety of 2025 after hurting his knee February of that year.

Moniz-Wakefield is understood to have injured his ACL in the dying minutes of Sunday's loss to Greater Western Sydney, after his leg buckled when he attempted to change direction.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield celebrates a goal for Melbourne against West Coast in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a cruel blow for the 22-year-old, who was playing in just his second senior game after returning from his initial knee injury.

Moniz-Wakefield had shown impressive flashes of his potential across his first eight games for Melbourne, having broken through for his debut in 2024.

His absence for the remainder of the year will add to the ongoing disruptions within the Demons' playing group, who held three picks at last week's mid-season draft.

Jai Culley has already sustained an ACL injury, while Steven May, Tom Campbell and Shane McAdam have all retired since the turn of the year.

Melbourne lost by 49 points to the Giants in Alice Springs, with the Demons just clinging on to a top-six spot with a 7-5 record.