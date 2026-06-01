The coaches' votes for the round 12 games are in

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Richmond at the SCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Isaac Heeney has jumped into the top 10 in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with the Swans star one of five players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 12.

Heeney picked up 10 votes for his 32-disposal, five-goal performance against Richmond to move him to 49 for the season, 19 behind leader Nick Daicos.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Heeney has now polled at least one vote in eight out of 10 games this season, having missed two due to injury.

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps also got 10 for his match-winning performance against Geelong, while Jordan De Goey, Finn Callaghan and Reuben Ginbey also got 10 votes in round 12.

James Sicily (nine votes) was the best on ground in Hawthorn's win over St Kilda, while Fremantle pair Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss (nine each) shared the votes in their side's big win over Brisbane.

Learn More 16:49

The leaders all picked up some votes, with Marcus Bontempelli (five votes) cutting the lead to Daicos (three), while Max Holmes (two votes) remains in third spot.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

St Kilda v Hawthorn

9 James Sicily (HAW)

7 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)

6 Nick Watson (HAW)

3 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

2 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

2 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

1 Jack Gunston (HAW)

Carlton v Geelong

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

7 Jagga Smith (CARL)

4 Sam Walsh (CARL)

3 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)

2 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

2 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Will Hayward (CARL)

1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

Sydney v Richmond

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

8 Charlie Curnow (SYD)

6 Chad Warner (SYD)

4 Tom McCartin (SYD)

1 Nick Blakey (SYD)

1 Peter Ladhams (SYD)

Brisbane v Fremantle

9 Josh Treacy (FRE)

9 Jye Amiss (FRE)

5 Matthew Johnson (FRE)

3 Patrick Voss (FRE)

2 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

1 Shai Bolton (FRE)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Tim English (WB)

4 Ed Richards (WB)

3 Nick Daicos (COLL)

2 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

1 Lachie Schultz (COLL)

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

4 Toby Bedford (GWS)

4 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Connor Idun (GWS)

4 Harvey Thomas (GWS)

3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

1 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

West Coast v Essendon

10 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

7 Harley Reid (WCE)

4 Jake Waterman (WCE)

3 Milan Murdock (WCE)

2 Tom McCarthy (WCE)

2 Sullivan Robey (ESS)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 Liam Baker (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

68 Nick Daicos COLL

63 Marcus Bontempelli W

52 Max Holmes GEEL

50 Zak Butters PORT

50 Luke Jackson FRE

49 Shai Bolton FRE

49 Isaac Heeney SYD

48 Bailey Smith GEEL

44 Brodie Grundy SYD

43 Clayton Oliver GWS

41 Patrick Cripps CARL

40 Max Gawn MELB

40 Harley Reid WCE

39 Finn Callaghan GWS

39 Wayne Milera ADEL