Suns midfielder Matt Rowell is preparing for another battle with Lion Josh Dunkley

Matt Rowell and Josh Dunkley compete for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE SMILE from Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell gave away his feelings before he uttered a single word – he loves lining up against Josh Dunkley.

The head-to-head battle between the gun midfielders has been a staple of Gold Coast and Brisbane contests over recent years, with each having success.

Rowell won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best afield in a Suns thumping of the Lions late last season, but before that Dunkley had his number, keeping him to 21 disposals or less on five straight occasions.

As the teams prepare for a critical QClash at People First Stadium on Saturday, Rowell could only smirk when quizzed about the Lions co-captain.

"I'm sure we'll match up on each other throughout the day," he said.

"I do (enjoy the battle). He's a very good competitor.

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"You love going up against those players. I think he plays the right way. He's hard at it, a lot like their whole team.

"I love any match-up really."

Last time they met, Brisbane ended Gold Coast's season on the way to a second consecutive premiership, running away with a 53-point semi-final win at the Gabba.

Rowell had 23 disposals and kicked a goal that night, and although he said the loss sat in the "back of the mind", this is a new year.

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns are fresh off a bye following an after-the-siren loss to North Melbourne, while Brisbane has its backs to the wall following three straight defeats.

"With Brisbane, they've shown they're such a quality side over a number of years that even if they've had a few down weeks, you've always got to be at your best against a team like them," Rowell said.

"We know we've got to be at our best against Brisbane.

"We think our midfield is one of our strengths, so we always go into the game wanting to be good in that area.

Matt Rowell gets a handball away under pressure during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We know Brisbane are usually very good in the contest and specifically in the midfield.

"We know we've got to bring our best, and if we bring our best, we'll be able to compete really well against them."

The Suns will regain Will Graham (concussion), while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) will both need to get through Thursday's main training to be available for selection.