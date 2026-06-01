Riley Beveridge takes a look at the hot topic at your club this week

Ross Lyon ahead of St Kilda's game against Fremantle in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at Carlton's impressive youngsters, Brisbane's new technique to help turn the tide, ask whether Fremantle has football's most potential attack, and delves into whether a Sydney superstar is having a campaign for the ages.

Editor's note: Adelaide, Gold Coast, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide had the bye in round 12 so do not feature

Brisbane trialled a new warm-up routine coming out of the sheds at half-time on Saturday afternoon, desperate to try and snap the reigning premier out of the lethargy that has often plagued its third-quarter performances this season. It didn't work, as Fremantle piled on six goals to three immediately after the long break to grab complete control of the contest. The Lions have now conceded 32 goals in their last four games in third terms alone, outscored by a whopping 137 points in that time.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Kai Lohmann during the match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

When the Blues fell 20 points down early in the second term on Friday night, they looked to their youngsters to right the ship. Jagga Smith had nine disposals and three score involvements for the quarter, Billy Wilson had nine disposals racing out of the backline, Flynn Young kicked two quick goals in attack, while Jack Ison brought the margin back to within a kick and Harry Dean had some big moments defensively. Talor Byrne's clever goal after half time and his brutal tackle in the last quarter also provided a highlight. That should give Carlton fans, and whoever takes the reins of this side long-term, optimism for the future.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Jagga Smith with fans after the Round 12 match between Carlton and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

'Middle of the road' was how Craig McRae described Collingwood. It feels about right. The Pies can challenge the best on their day – and they have this season – but it hasn't been their day enough. King's Birthday next week now shapes as a massive game.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Craig McRae speaks to the team during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Did you ever get the feeling Essendon had a new coach bounce in it? Any hopes dissipated pretty quickly on Sunday night. It could be a long second half of the season.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Essendon players look dejected after losing to West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

This was Fremantle at its efficient best. The Dockers managed only 47 entries and had the same amount of scoring shots as the Lions, but hit the scoreboard 28 times and took 15 marks inside-50. Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss and Pat Voss might form the most lethal attacking combination in football right now, kicking 11.8 collectively on Saturday and finishing with 26 score involvements between them.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal with Patrick Voss during the match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba in round 12, 2026. Picture: Chris Hyde

Friday night's lethargic loss to Carlton leaves an intriguing stretch ahead for Geelong. It'll be Adelaide away, Gold Coast, Fremantle away, Brisbane, then Greater Western Sydney away on either side of the bye. Luckily, the Cats seem to rise to the occasion and play better against the contenders. They'll need to as they manage the next six weeks.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Bailey Smith looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

One of Adam Kingsley's greatest strengths as a coach has been finding roles that fit certain players and Harvey Thomas might be his best creation yet. The diminutive Thomas is now the League's top-rated winger this season and enjoyed yet another standout performance on Sunday, finishing with 24 disposals and two goals. Looks a genuine find.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Harvey Thomas kicks a goal during the match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Has anyone seen Blake Hardwick and Jack Gunston in the same room? Four goals in a quarter on Thursday night when Gunston sat out to manage his foot injury, having kicked four goals in his absence last week. What a terrific, versatile footballer Hardwick is.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:50

Gold Coast's won 10 straight in Darwin, Hawthorn's won 12 straight in Launceston, and yet Melbourne just can't get its Alice Springs agreement to click. The Demons have now lost four consecutive games at Traeger Park by an average margin of 43 points, and are 4-8 in the Northern Territory since signing the deal in 2014. No wonder Steven King wants out of the arrangement.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Harvey Langford, Blake Howes and Koltyn Tholstrup leave the ground after Melbourne's loss to Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Not the first and won't be the last to get battered by a Sydney side running downhill at the SCG. Take the positives from last week's win over Essendon and just move on.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Adem Yze speaks to players at three-quarter time during the match between Sydney and Richmond at the SCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Four of St Kilda's five wins this year have been against Port Adelaide, West Coast, Carlton and Richmond. Hardly a murderer's row. Tough to take the Saints seriously right now.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Callum Wilkie leads the team off the field after the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Heeney is on track for an historic season. No one has averaged 20 rating points across an entire campaign since Dustin Martin and Patrick Dangerfield in 2017, with Gary Ablett jnr the only other player to have achieved the feat since Champion Data began recording the number in 2010. But the Sydney star is averaging 20.6 through 10 games this season. Another huge performance on Saturday with five goals from 32 disposals.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:48

Reuben Ginbey's rise to become one of the AFL's best key defenders has been arguably the biggest positive to come from West Coast's rebuild so far. Undersized as a No.1 back, Ginbey's competitiveness and ability to win the ball back was evidenced by maybe the best performance of his career to date on Sunday night. The 21-year-old finished with 17 disposals, 11 intercepts and five intercept marks. A sneaky All-Australian chance?

Urgency Index: Flying.

Reuben Ginbey kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Are the Western Bulldogs the new Collingwood? Luke Beveridge's side are kings of the nailbiter. Five of their seven wins this year have been decided by under a kick, while the Dogs are now 8-1 in games decided by single-digit margins since the start of last year.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 03:54

FOOTY ASIDE …

Crazy to think of how much cash the Qatari-backed PSG has lavished on a star-studded squad across the last 15 years, only for the club's eventual European success to come after dispensing with the glamour players and focusing on system. This club's turning point arrived across 2024-25 when it parted with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos, instead opting for players that would buy into coach Luis Enrique's philosophy. They've now got two Champions League trophies to show for it. PSG enjoy many unique advantages given their ownership model and playing in the comparatively uncompetitive French league, but they're now the best club in world football with the best manager in world football at the helm.

Urgency Index: Flying.