All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Julia Faulkner in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG guns starred across the country, putting their best foot forward ahead of December's Telstra AFLW Draft.

Meanwhile, Juliet Kelly racked up the possessions out west, and Collingwood made a statement in the VFLW.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 4.4 (28) d South Adelaide 3.4 (22)

Reigning premier South Adelaide fell to Woodville-West Torrens, despite more impressive performances from top-age trio Emma Charlton (18 disposals, six inside 50s, one goal), Layla Vizgaudis (17 disposals, six clearances), and Hope Taylor (11 disposals, seven tackles, one goal).

It was draft prospects who did the damage for Woodville-West Torrens too, with Lucy Moore (20 disposals, seven tackles, nine clearances) and Julia Faulkner (11 disposals, two inside 50s) performing well.

Lucy Moore in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Glenelg 3.10 (28) d West Adelaide 0.3 (3)

Isla Wiencke was impressive for Glenelg in a low scoring affair, with 23 disposals, six tackles and six clearances, while Eloise Mackereth had an inaccurate day out in front of goal, kicking five behinds.

Draft prospect Emily Mableson was more than handy for West Adelaide, despite the loss, with 20 disposals, 13 tackles, and seven clearances.

Norwood 7.1 (43) d Central District 5.3 (33)

Continuing a strong season, draft hopeful Miyu Endersby (29 hitouts, eight disposals) had an impressive showing in the ruck for Central District.

Miyu Endersby handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Port Adelaide and Carlton utility Jade Halfpenny starred for Norwood, with 31 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances.

North Adelaide 5.2 (32) d Sturt 2.7 (19)

Father-daughter prospect Polly Turner had seven disposals and kicked two goals in North Adelaide's crucial win over Sturt on Sunday, creating more of a squeeze through the middle of the ladder.

Isobel Kuiper starred for Sturt once again, finishing with 22 disposals and 10 tackles in the loss.

Isobel Kuiper in action during the 2026 State Women's game between SANFLW and VFLW at Stratarama Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

QAFLW

Coorparoo 6.6 (42) d Broadbeach 5.2 (32)

Former Brisbane forward Jacinta Baldwick (29 disposals, eight clearances) was impressive for Coorparoo in its 10-point win over Broadbeach, keeping equal on points with ladder leader Bond University.

Grace Roberts-White was also productive, with 28 disposals, nine tackles and nine clearances, while Jasmine Single was Broadbeach's best, finishing with 24 disposals, six clearances, and seven tackles.

Southport 11.9 (75) d Morningside 3.2 (20)

Southport flexed its muscles against Morningside, helped along by four goals from Tayla Christensen and three from Scarlett Featherstone.

Former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Maurer had 26 disposals and six clearances, and Sienna Burnham brought the pressure with 12 tackles.

Morningside's goals came via Mackenzie Sleep, Lucy Bellinger and Arahi Walker.

Bond University 4.5 (29) d Wilston Grange 1.3 (9)

It was a low disposal, high reward game for Bond University, with top possession getter Grace Moodie finishing with just 14, and Kendra Blattman kicked two of the side's four goals.

Tshinta Kendall kicked Wilston Grange's only goal.

University of Queensland 10.19 (79) d Moreton Bay 1.2 (8)

Eva Sartor (32 disposals, 13 clearances) was impressive for University of Queensland in a big win over Moreton Bay. The only area that didn't land for Sartor was in front of goal, recording one goal from five scores.

Against the tide, Jessica Davy finished with 30 disposals and 13 tackles for Moreton Bay.

Aspley 13.7 (85) d Maroochydore 1.5 (11)

Six goals from Jessica Stallard propelled Aspley to a percentage-boosting win over Maroochydore on Saturday. Ella Smith also provided an important link forward with 28 disposals, seven clearances, and six inside 50s.

Britney Murray was the sole goalkicker for Maroochydore.

WAFLW

Swan Districts 4.9 (33) d Subiaco 4.5 (29)

Jaime Henry (19 disposals, nine tackles) and Naomi Baker (18 disposals, seven tackles) were impressive for Swan Districts in the club's narrow win on Friday evening, while retired Eagle and Docker Dana Hooker finished with 14 disposals for Subiaco.

Dana Hooker during West Coast's game against Geelong in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

East Fremantle 5.3 (33) d South Fremantle 4.8 (32)

East Fremantle held off a fast-finishing South Fremantle outfit to remain in the top four.

Mackenzie Webb (16 disposals) and Eve Wilson-Sieber (two goals) were important in the victory, while Natasha Entwistle had 24 disposals and eight tackles for the Bulldogs in the loss.

West Perth 8.6 (54) d East Perth 4.0 (24)

A 30-point win allowed West Perth to push into the top four after six rounds of footy, led well by Sabreena McKinnon, who kicked three goals, and Ellee McEvoy with 27 disposals.

Meg Brown was the leading possession-getter for East Perth, with 26 to go with her seven tackles and six inside 50s.

Claremont 6.4 (40) d Perth 2.5 (17)

Despite being overlooked in May's preseason draft, Juliet Kelly's form for Claremont has only continued, racking up 47 disposals and 11 inside 50s in Sunday's win over Perth.

Draft prospect Mia Carlshausen had eight disposals for Perth in the loss, while Amy Trindade and Isabella Shannon were the goalkickers.

Mia Carlshausen handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at The Good Grocer Park on July 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VFLW

Williamstown 9.15 (69) d Essendon 2.4 (16)

Williamstown – this year led by former Essendon AFLW assistant coach, and Western Bulldogs premiership coach Paul Groves – landed a significant win over the Bombers on Saturday morning.

Mia Zielinski took her season goal tally to seven, with three majors, while Neve Crowley kicked three of her own.

Neve Crowley sneaks it through for a goal! 💪



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/E342Ho0Ol7 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Despite the loss, Amelia Gladman (16 disposals, seven clearances) worked especially hard, and the Bombers' goals came through Maddison Ford and Tia Davidge.

Collingwood 13.7 (85) d Western Bulldogs 0.2 (2)

Collingwood sent warning signals around the League, with the first six goals of the game kicked in an eight-minute period, ultimately running out 83-point winners over the Western Bulldogs.

Captain Dom Carbone kicked three goals from her 24 disposals, while Amelia Peck kicked four of her own. Recruit Abbey Tregellis was immense through the middle with 25 disposals and seven clearances, and former AFLW Bomber Mia Van Dyke had 10 intercepts.

Dominique Carbone wheels and goes herself!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/ZCT5XsyRlF — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Ellie Bishop backed up a strong performance last week with a team-high 21 disposals and 11 tackles in the loss.

Box Hill 7.5 (47) d Geelong 3.7 (25)

An important win for Box Hill was headlined by recruit Kayley Kavanagh's 24 disposals and Annabelle Embelton's three goals.

Lucy Marescuk led the way for Geelong with 21 disposals, while Nikita Harris kicked two goals.

Nikita Harris with a second!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/uB10cQh77h — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

North Melbourne Werribee 8.14 (62) d Darebin 4.4 (28)

North Melbourne Werribee captain Renee Tierney was immense in the club's third big win to start the season, with three goals and four contested marks as an imposing forward target.

Abby Favell's strong season continued, with a game-high 24 disposals and nine tackles, while Ava Seton provided more defensive coverage through the middle with 13 tackles of her own.

Darebin ruck Shannon Egan was immense for Darebin despite the loss, finishing with 25 hitouts and nine clearances.

Mia Spiteri with another 🔒



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/U9uV7pqlA3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Carlton 5.6 (36) d Sandringham 3.6 (24)

A last quarter flurry got Carlton over the line against Sandringham on Saturday afternoon.

Former Collingwood and Western Bulldogs AFLW forward Nell Morris-Dalton kicked the last two goals of the game to put the Blues in front, then secure the victory, while Hannah Scott's work through the middle bore 33 disposals and five clearances.

Nell Morris-Dalton puts the 🔵's in front!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/4hNUj46mwv — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 30, 2026

Charlotte Taylor (20 disposals, seven clearances) was impressive for Sandringham, and Emma Stuber dobbed three goals in the loss.

Port Melbourne 11.6 (72) d Tasmania 7.5 (47)

In a see-sawing affair, a late press by Port Melbourne landed a 25-point win against Tasmania – who travelled to the mainland for the first time this season.

Georgia Foran and Nicola Davidson each kicked three goals for the Borough, and Courtney Jones dobbed two of her own while largely playing in the midfield.

Courtney Jones with a great dribbler from the boundary to put @PortMelbourneFC in front! 💪



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/s1AY8j4LIQ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 31, 2026

Grace White (13 disposals, two goals) stood out for Tasmania, with a knack of sticking marks in the attacking half, and giving the forward line shape.