All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Geelong players celebrate a goal during the VFLW R2 match against Essendon at Windy Hill on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A TRIO of exciting top draft prospects shone for South Adelaide in a big win, and a former Fremantle forward bagged seven goals for Perth in a big weekend of state league footy.

SANFLW

Sturt 3.6 (24) def. Central Districts 1.7 (13)

Madeline Nuss did the damage in front of goal in Sturt's win over Central Districts on Saturday, kicking two majors to help push into the top four.

Former Port Adelaide interceptor Alex Ballard had 16 disposals and eight marks in the win, while draft hopeful Miyu Endersby (43 hitouts, 16 disposals) dominated the ruck for Central District.

Norwood 2.6 (18) def. by North Adelaide 3.9 (27)

Father-daughter prospect Polly Turner finished with eight disposals in North Adelaide's win over Norwood, keeping the Roosters in touch with the top four.

Audrey Holt (nine tackles) got to work defensively, and former West Coast defender Lauren Gauci racked up a team-high 22 disposals.

For Norwood, former Port Adelaide and Carlton utility Jade Halfpenny starred with 23 disposals and seven tackles.

South Adelaide 10.8 (68) def. West Adelaide 1.1 (7)

A crushing South Adelaide victory was led by youngsters who have an eye on December's Telstra AFLW Draft.

Layla Vizgaudis had 32 disposals, seven clearances, and kicked a goal in a strong showing out of the midfield, Emma Charlton – younger sister of Adelaide's Teah – recorded 22 disposals, 10 tackles and 10 clearances to further dominate the midfield. Meanwhile Hope Taylor kicked three goals from her 10 disposals.

Another draft hopeful, Emily Mableson, worked hard for West Adelaide in the face of the Panthers' press, finishing with 19 disposals and nine tackles.

Glenelg 5.4 (34) def. by Woodville-West Torrens 8.5 (53)

A strong win saw Woodville-West Torrens maintain its place atop the SANFLW ladder five rounds into the season.

Draft prospects Lucy Moore (20 disposals, eight inside 50s) and Julia Faulkner (17 disposals, seven tackles) were instrumental in the win, while spearhead Klaudia O'Neill kicked another three goals.

For Glenelg, it was a pair of players overlooked in last year's draft who starred, with Isla Wiencke (16 disposals, 11 tackles, seven clearances) and Eloise Mackereth (four goals) strong in the loss.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye.

WAFLW

Peel Thunder 5.4 (34) def. by East Perth 5.5 (35)

Peel came agonisingly close to its first win of the season, going down to East Perth by a solitary point, as the latter came from behind in the last quarter.

Chloe Wrigley was immense in Peel's charge, with 32 disposals and eight tackles, while Georgia Tait kicked two goals. Lucy Greenwood was dominant for East Perth in the win, finishing with 23 disposals and six tackles.

Perth 9.2 (56) def. West Perth 6.9 (45)

A strong first quarter set up a strong win for Perth on Saturday, as former Fremantle forward Poppy Stockwell kicked seven of the side's nine goals.

Isabella Shannon (26 disposals, six marks) also continued her handy form for Perth, and Madison Dodd led the way for West Perth with 20 disposals and five inside 50s.

Poppy Stockwell during the AFLW R10 match between Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

East Fremantle 4.5 (29) def. Subiaco 2.12 (24)

Subiaco was its own worst enemy on Saturday, with an inaccurate return in front of goal resulting in a five-point loss to East Fremantle.

Lisa Steane (27 disposals, seven tackles) worked hard to get the ball forward, as did Charlotte Tompkin (23 disposals, seven inside 50s), while Courtney Lindgren and Ruby Hobbs were the players able to kick truly.

Anjelique Raison kicked two important goals for the Sharks in the win.

Swan Districts 1.4 (10) def. by Claremont 6.7 (43)

Claremont handed Swan Districts its first loss of the season in what proved to be a one-sided top of the table clash.

Overlooked in the recent pre-season AFLW draft, Juliet Kelly continued to prove her value with 32 disposals and a goal, as did Jayme Harken (28 disposals, one goal). Former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp kicked Swan Districts' sole goal of the day.

VFLW

Sandringham 3.8 (26) def. by Collingwood 3.9 (27)

Sandringham couldn't make it two wins from as many starts after being caught in a stalemate against Collingwood for much of the final quarter.

Against their old club Alana Porter (16 disposals, seven tackles), Charlotte Taylor (14 disposals), and Kristy Stratton (nine disposals, one goal) were immense for the Zebras, while captain Grace Hodder (13 tackles, seven clearances) led from the front.

Tahlia Sanger (14 disposals, 13 tackles) and Dom Carbone (16 disposals, 11 tackles) dominated for the Pies.

Carlton 6.4 (40) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 11.6 (72)

North Melbourne's second-half blitz was on show again, with recruits Shelby Knoll (four goals, eight marks), and Abby Favell (21 disposals, two goals) leading the way.

Carlton fought hard, however, landing two goals from each of Nell Morris-Dalton and Sophia McCarthy, and Lucy Burke was immense behind the ball with 14 intercept possessions.

Williamstown 3.8 (26) def. by Box Hill 4.3 (27)

Box Hill held off an inaccurate Williamstown outfit, led well by former AFLW Saint Hannah Stuart (24 disposals) and Stasia Stevenson (22 disposals, 14 tackles), while Zoe Vozzo kicked two goals.

Captain Eliza Straford made a triumphant return to Williamstown, kicking the goal that got the side within a kick late in the game, and Megan Williamson laid 10 tackles for the match.

Stasia Stevenson during the VFLW Semi Final match between Collingwood and Box Hill Hawks at ETU Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Melbourne 5.5 (35) def. Darebin 5.2 (32)

Port Melbourne held off a fast-finishing Darebin side to record its first win of the season, with Courtney Bromage kicking two goals, and Eloise Ashley-Cooper immense in the middle with 18 disposals and 11 tackles.

Darebin captain Caitlin Bunker was her tough self in the loss, recording 19 disposals, 10 tackles, and a goal.

Essendon 0.12 (12) def. by Geelong 4.8 (32)

The Bombers simply could not convert on Saturday afternoon, ultimately falling to the Cats by 20 points despite having the same number of scoring shots.

Mekah Morrissy was outstanding for Geelong, with 23 disposals, eight tackles, and six clearances, while former AFLW duo Brooke Plummer and Eloise Chaston combined for 46 disposals for the Bombers.

Mekah Morrissy during the VFLW R2 match between Geelong and Essendon at Windy Hill on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Casey 3.0 (18) def. by Western Bulldogs 6.5 (41)

Under a new coach, the Western Bulldogs got their first chance to show off their strength, controlling Casey from start to finish on Sunday afternoon.

Player/coach Mary Sandral (three goals) was the No.1 target in attack for the Dogs, and Ellie Bishop (26 disposals, eight clearances) made a strong return from a broken leg.

Lillian Snow was brilliant for the Demons in defence, with 12 intercept possessions and four tackles.