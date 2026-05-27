A dual premiership coach and a former captain will coach Australia, while Sydney's new coach will helm Ireland's side

L-R: Daisy Pearce, Darren Crocker, Colin O'Riordan, and Craig Starcevich. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's dual AFLW premiership coach Darren Crocker is set to be announced as Australia's coach for the upcoming clash against Ireland, with Hall of Fame champion Daisy Pearce to be unveiled as his senior assistant.

It's understood Crocker has been tapped to guide the Australia team for the inaugural fixture on August 1, with Sydney and Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan to lead the Ireland side at North Sydney Oval.

Darren Crocker and Emma Kearney celebrate North Melbourne's win in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Riordan is expected to be supported by Brisbane's two-time premiership winner Craig Starcevich as his senior assistant, with West Coast's Pearce to act as Crocker's lead assistant.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this month, there had been a widespread expectation that Crocker and O'Riordan would be sounded out to lead the Australia and Ireland teams respectively.

Debbie Lee (left) and Daisy Pearce are seen during round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Hall of Fame member and VFLW legend Debbie Lee has also been expected pick the Australian team as its chair of selectors, with Greater Western Sydney trailblazer Cora Staunton tipped to select the Ireland side.

Crocker has turned North Melbourne into football's biggest powerhouse across recent seasons, guiding the Kangas on a record 27-match unbeaten run that's resulted in consecutive flags in 2024 and 2025.

Greater Western Sydney's Cora Staunton celebrates a goal during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Riordan became the first Irish person to be announced as a full-time senior coach in AFL/AFLW history last December, when he won the race to become Sydney coach following the departure of Scott Gowans.