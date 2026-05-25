Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy look on during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

KNOWING that Chloe Molloy's leadership and impact is felt most when she is healthy and playing, Sydney has fully backed the superstar forward's decision to step down as co-captain for the 2026 season.

Swans captain Lucy McEvoy noted that the best thing Molloy can do right now is be out on the field with the group, where she means the most to the team.

Molloy's decision brings an end to her three-season tenure in the role, following a frustrating run with injury. The 27-year-old missed almost the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL and has also battled a chronic back issue throughout her career, which forced her to sit out the final three games of last season.

Having been appointed Swans co-captain alongside McEvoy for the 2023 season – her first year with the club – Molloy made an immediate impact, leading the squad to both its historic first win and a maiden finals series.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McEvoy revealed that Molloy informed the playing group of her choice during their community camp in Coffs Harbour last week. The team completely supported the move, expecting the three-time All-Australian to remain a major presence this season.

"Last week, on camp, she let the group know," McEvoy said.

"Obviously, she'd put quite a fair bit of thought into it. For her, it's about getting her body right, and the best way you can almost lead is out on the field, and if she's out there with us on game day, that means the world to us. We know that's where she can have her biggest impact. So, we'll support her in any way we can, and we know that she's going to be such a big player for us this year."

Learn More 10:51

McEvoy will lead the Swans as sole captain for the first time, supported by Sofia Hurley and Cynthia Hamilton, who have both been named co-vice-captains for the first time in their careers.

The defender's appointment to sole captaincy was not automatic, with the squad undertaking a voting process for the leadership group.

Before any ballots were cast, McEvoy noted that the team first held an open discussion about leadership qualities to establish a clear understanding of what a leader is and what they stand for as a group.

While the team had not officially had a public leadership group in recent years under previous senior coach Scott Gowans, that dynamic shifts this year with the arrival of new coach Colin O'Riordan – a change McEvoy welcomes given the depth of leadership developing around her.

"Chloe's not going anywhere, although she won't have the title as such; she's still a great leader in her own right, and I'll be using her a lot, and a lot of the other girls as well," she said.

Chloe Molloy speaks to her teammates during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"Having 'Soph' (Hurley) and 'Chi' (Hamilton) there as vice-captains, I'll probably treat them as co-captains in a way. So, I don't think it'll be too different (as a standalone captain), but I'll certainly embrace everything that comes my way."

The leadership overhaul coincides with broader changes at the club, with the Swans confirming their AFLW coaching panel for the 2026 season on Friday.

Tanya Hetherington has been elevated to senior assistant and will lead the team's backline and defence, while returning inaugural co-captain Brooke Lochland will look after the forwards. Additionally, Lachie Hunter will manage the midfield, and Willem Smit joins as a development coach to provide extra support to the side's younger players.

"It's exciting, isn't it?" McEvoy said of the coaching group.

"We've got a pretty young coaching staff, which is always good. They're certainly running around with us at the moment.

Colin O'Riordan during Sydney's training session at Lakeside Oval on January 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm ambitious about what we can achieve this year, and if we all put our heads together and get on the right track, we'll go a long way. As long as we stick to the process and do all the little things, we'll hopefully get what we need to get what we want at the end of the year.”

O'Riordan was appointed senior coach last December, having previously held several roles within the club, including AFLW assistant coach and head coach of the under-18 boys' Academy.

McEvoy noted the immediate impact O'Riordan has had on the group.

"(He has brought) a lot of energy, that's for sure. He's super energetic, 'Col' (O'Riordan), and he holds a high standard for us as a group, which I think we really needed," she said.

Lucy McEvoy in action during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"He's got a great relationship with all the girls as well, which we really cherish.

"That's what these last few months have been about – just him making relationships with all the girls, us getting to know how he works, and he getting to know how we work as a group as well. So, I'm excited to have 'Col' on board, and I know the girls are as well.

"As a program, having him leading us and taking charge in that sense is going to hold us in good stead for the year to come.

"We trust Colin and everything that he does and what he wants for this group. Obviously, he's got the backing of us, and we work closely together now as a leadership group with 'Col' on what we think is best for the group."