Georgia Clayden has been moved to Gold Coast's inactive list, with the club to announce a replacement player in coming days

Georgia Clayden during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast veteran Georgia Clayden will miss the 2026 NAB AFLW season after announcing her pregnancy with husband Simon.

Clayden, 30, will move to the inactive list as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

A member of the Suns' leadership group, the defender has not missed a game for the club since her AFLW debut in the opening round of season seven, 2022.

"As a female athlete, you kind of get to a point in life where you feel there's a bit of a crossroads of picking between career and family but for 'Simo' (Simon) and I we know that now is the right time and we're really excited," Clayden said.

"The club has been so supportive and have wrapped their arms around me from day dot. I definitely want to be around supporting the girls in any way I can and then doing everything I can to try and come back next year.

"It's so inspiring seeing women across different codes not just come back to play at the highest level but to come back and be stronger and better, and I aspire to be that person next year and make my way back."

Suns coach Rhyce Shaw said Clayden would still have an influence around the club in the upcoming season.

"Having Georgia announce her pregnancy was really special for our footy club and we're all pumped to have another family member join our team," Shaw said.

"'Doughy' (Clayden) is not lost, she'll still be around the club. We've spoken at length about what that might look like for her moving forward. We want her to be involved, she's a big part of what we're doing this year still and that's important for us."

The Suns have one remaining AFLW list spot and will announce a replacement signing in the coming days.