The full fixture for the 2026 season has been released

Mick Stinear and Daisy Pearce. Pictures: AFL Photos

NEW Geelong coach Mick Stinear may have to wait another year before facing his former side Melbourne, with the two clubs not drawn to meet each other in this year's home-and-away season.

The 12-round fixture for the 2026 NAB AFLW season was released on Thursday, with four confirmed double-headers featuring men's and women's games, and another three AFLW double-headers at Ikon Park and Windy Hill.

>> SCROLL DOWN OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2026 FIXTURE

A men's and women's double-header for St Kilda v Carlton has already been locked in on Sunday August 9 to start the W season, but double-headers for Greater Western Sydney v West Coast, North Melbourne v Geelong and Sydney v Essendon (W) and North Melbourne (M) are yet to have their dates and times finalised, given the men's floating fixture for the final rounds of its home-and-away season.

There is potential for Geelong to also host a men's and women's double-header in round two of the AFLW season, depending on the fixturing of the men's match against Richmond.

There is no set order for these double-headers - women's game before the men's or vice versa - and it will vary from match to match.

As reported by AFL.com.au this week, Hawthorn will play most of its home games at its new base at the Kennedy Community Centre, while Fremantle has departed Fremantle Oval for the Cockburn ARC Oval (its club training base).

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Adelaide will also play all its home games at Thomas Farms Oval (Unley), with no games at Norwood Oval.

With the 18 teams scheduled to play just 12 games each, there is interest - as always - in which clubs won't play each other this season.

West Coast will be counting its lucky stars as the sole 2025 finalist to have dodged the might of North Melbourne, which hasn't lost a game for two years.

The other teams to have avoided the Roos are 2025 bottom-four sides Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood, as well as Port Adelaide.

The other notable absence is a match between Melbourne and Geelong, meaning Demons premiership coach Stinear will only face his former side this year if the Dees and Cats are matched up in the finals.

Star Suns recruit Anne Hatchard will face former side Adelaide in round 10, while new Swan Taylor Smith will come up against her ex-Brisbane teammates in round seven.

Taylor Smith celebrates a goal during Brisbane's loss to North Melbourne in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

All games in rounds two to five will be played on Saturdays and Sundays to avoid clashes with the end of the men's season, including the men's finals.

A return to Friday nights will come when Hawthorn plays North Melbourne at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns at 5:45pm on men's preliminary final weekend. The Hawks will then travel to GMHBA Stadium for the now-traditional Thursday evening clash with Geelong on men's Grand Final weekend.

Four matches will be played on the Grand Final public holiday in Melbourne (Friday Sep 25), including a double-header at Ikon Park, with Melbourne to play North Melbourne in the primetime evening slot in a re-match of last year's preliminary final, which was arguably the game of the season.

Men's Grand Final Saturday has once again been left free of W games, with four matches on the Sunday. West Coast and Port Adelaide are the only non-Victorian sides in Melbourne for that weekend, meaning cross-club support for potential men's Grand Finalists (i.e. strong men's sides Fremantle, Brisbane or Sydney) won't be possible.

Indigenous Round will be played over rounds three and four, with Essendon and Richmond returning to Darwin for the Dreamtime match, while Pride Round will sit across rounds nine and 10.

Amy Gaylor and Katie Brennan pose during the 2025 AFLW Dreamtime media opportunity at TIO Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The Showdown (Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval), Western Derby (West Coast v Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Leederville) and QClash (Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena) will all be played in round eight, while the Sydney Derby (Sydney v Greater Western Sydney) will be at Henson Park on a Sunday afternoon in round five.

In a departure from previous years, the dates and times for the final round of the season has been locked in now, rather than being a floating fixture that is confirmed later in the season to maximise late-season blockbusters.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 21 July, with more details to come.

Matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.

2026 NAB AFLW PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE

(all times AEST)

Round 1

Sunday Aug 9

St Kilda v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm

Thursday Aug 13

Hawthorn v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Saturday Aug 15

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium, 2.05pm

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Sunday Aug 16

Essendon v Brisbane, Windy Hill, 12.35pm

Adelaide v Sydney, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Cockburn ARC Oval, 4.35pm

Date TBC

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast, Engie Stadium, TBC

North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, TBC

Round 2

Saturday Aug 22

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 2.05pm

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Mission Whitten Oval, 5.05pm

Brisbane v North Melbourne, Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm

Sunday Aug 23

Collingwood v Fremantle, Victoria Park, 12.35pm

Carlton v Adelaide, Ikon Park, 1.05pm

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, Casey Fields, 2.35pm

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, Alberton Oval, 3.05pm

West Coast v Gold Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 5.05pm

Date TBC

Sydney v Essendon, SCG, TBC

Round 3

Saturday Aug 29

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 12.35pm

Adelaide v West Coast, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm

Sydney v St Kilda, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 4.35pm

Sunday Aug 30

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 12.35pm

Melbourne v Brisbane, Casey Fields, 1.05pm

Gold Coast v Geelong, People First Stadium, 3.05pm

Collingwood v Hawthorn, Victoria Park, 3.05pm

Fremantle v Carlton, Cockburn ARC Oval, 5.05pm

Essendon v Richmond, TIO Stadium, 7.15pm

Round 4

Saturday, Sep 5

Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Mission Whitten Oval, 12.35pm

St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 1.05pm

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast, Alberton Oval, 2.35pm

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 4.35pm

Sunday, Sep 6

Richmond v Fremantle, Ikon Park, 12.30pm

Hawthorn v Adelaide, Kennedy Community Centre, 1.05pm

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 2.35pm

Carlton v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 3.05pm

West Coast v Melbourne, Mineral Resources Park, 5.05pm

Round 5

Saturday, Sep 12

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Kennedy Community Centre, 1.05pm

Gold Coast v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 2.35pm

Adelaide v Geelong, Thomas Farms Oval, 3.05pm

West Coast v Brisbane, Mineral Resources Park, 4.35pm

Sunday, Sep 13

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Casey Fields, 12.35pm

Richmond v St Kilda, Windy Hill, 1.05pm

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Henson Park, 2.35pm

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm

Fremantle v Essendon, Cockburn ARC Oval, 5.05pm

Round 6

Friday, Sep 18

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, Cazalys Stadium, 5.45pm

Saturday, Sep 19

Collingwood v Geelong, Victoria Park, 12.35pm

Melbourne v Carlton, Casey Fields, 1.05pm

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Alberton Oval, 2.35pm

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Cockburn ARC Oval, 3.05pm

Sunday, Sep 20

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 12.35pm

Essendon v Gold Coast, Windy Hill, 1.05pm

St Kilda v West Coast, RSEA Park, 3.05pm

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm

Round 7

Thursday, Sep 24

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm

Friday, Sep 25

Essendon v West Coast, Windy Hill, 12.05pm

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide, Mission Whitten Oval, 2.05pm

Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 4.05pm

Melbourne v North Melbourne, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Sunday, Sep 27

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney, Victoria Park, 1.05pm

Adelaide v Fremantle, Thomas Farms Oval, 1.05pm

Sydney v Brisbane, Henson Park, 3.05pm

Gold Coast v St Kilda, People First Stadium, 5.05pm

Round 8

Thursday, Oct 1

Carlton v Hawthorn, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Friday, Oct 2

Richmond v Geelong, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Saturday, Oct 3

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Henson Park, 1.05pm

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Mars Stadium, 3.05pm

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 7.15pm

Sunday, Oct 4

North Melbourne v Sydney, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm

Collingwood v Melbourne, Victoria Park, 3.05pm

West Coast v Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 5.05pm

Round 9

Friday, Oct 9

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm

Saturday, Oct 10

St Kilda v Collingwood, RSEA Park, 1.05pm

Port Adelaide v West Coast, Alberton Oval, 3.05pm

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm

Richmond v Adelaide, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Gold Coast v Melbourne, Great Barrier Reef Arena, 8.15pm

Sunday, Oct 11

North Melbourne v Fremantle, Arden Street Oval, 12.35pm

Hawthorn v Brisbane, Kennedy Community Centre, 1.05pm

Sydney v Carlton, Henson Park, 3.05pm

Round 10

Friday, Oct 16

Melbourne v Richmond, Ikon Park, 7.15pm

Saturday, Oct 17

Adelaide v Gold Coast, Thomas Farms Oval, 1.05pm

Carlton v Western Bulldogs, Ikon Park, 3.05pm

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm

West Coast v Geelong, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7.15pm

Sunday, Oct 18

Collingwood v Sydney, Windy Hill, 12.30pm

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Henson Park, 2.35pm

Essendon v North Melbourne, Windy Hill, 3.05pm

Fremantle v St Kilda, Cockburn ARC Oval, 5.05pm

Round 11

Friday, Oct 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood, Alberton Oval, 7.15pm

Saturday, Oct 24

St Kilda v Brisbane, RSEA Park, 1.05pm

Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm

Gold Coast v Richmond, People First Stadium, 5.05pm

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm

Sunday, Oct 25

Sydney v West Coast, Henson Park, 12.35pm

North Melbourne v Adelaide, North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm

Hawthorn v Essendon, Kennedy Community Centre, 3.05pm

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney, Ikon Park, 5.05pm

Round 12

Friday, Oct 30

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm

Saturday, Oct 31

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 1.05pm

Richmond v North Melbourne, Windy Hill, 3.05pm

Brisbane v Carlton, Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm

West Coast v Hawthorn, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7.15pm

Sunday, Nov 1

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Henson Park, 12.35pm

Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm

Adelaide v Melbourne, Thomas Farms Oval, 3.05pm

Fremantle v Sydney, Cockburn ARC Oval, 5.05pm