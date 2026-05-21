Hannah Priest has handed over the reins after six seasons

Hannah Priest during the AFLW Elimination Final match between St Kilda and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA skipper Hannah Priest will stand down from her role after six seasons at the helm.

Priest, a mature-age draftee ahead of the Saints' first season in 2020, was elected co-captain in 2021, and took the reins in a solo capacity in the first season of 2022.

The 34-year-old has played 69 AFLW games to date, playing across all three lines.

"Leadership has never been about titles or recognition for me – it’s always been about what I could do for this club, this team and the people beside me," Priest said.

"A highlight of my journey has been being part of the growth and environment we've built together.

"Watching the next generation of leaders continue to thrive and flourish in their own individual ways may ultimately be one of my proudest achievements."

All-Australian defender Serene Watson was elected vice-captain last season, while Georgia Patrikios, Tyanna Smith, Molly McDonald and veteran Nicola Barr rounded out the leadership group.

"While Hannah steps away from the captaincy title, her leadership and influence within our football club will continue to be felt for years to come," St Kilda general manager of AFLW Jessie Mulholland said.

"As our first sole AFLW captain, Hannah has had a profound impact on the growth and evolution of this program and the people within it.

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"Hannah has led with enormous care, authenticity and selflessness, consistently making the people and environment around her better from the moment she stepped into the role.

"We thank Hannah for everything she has given this football club as captain and look forward to the ongoing impact she will continue to have across our AFLW program."

St Kilda joins Sydney, Richmond and Geelong in the hunt for a new captain. Chloe Molloy stepped down in recent days, Katie Brennan at the end of last year, while Meg McDonald retired.

GWS captain Bec Beeson is the sole confirmed skipper so far for season 2026.