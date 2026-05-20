Sydney will have a new-look leadership group in 2026 after its long-time leader resigned the co-captaincy

Chloe Molloy speaks to her teammates during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SYDNEY star Chloe Molloy will step down as Swans co-captain for the 2026 season.

Appointed Swans co-captain alongside Lucy McEvoy for the 2023 season – her first year with the club – Molloy instantly made an impact by leading the squad to its first ever win and finals series.

The superstar forward missed the near entirety of the 2024 season with a torn ACL, and has battled a chronic back issue throughout her playing career. She was forced to sit out the last three games of last year due to her back.

It's understood the Swans will have a re-vote of the captaincy and leadership group in the coming weeks, with McEvoy not automatically stepping into a sole role.

The AFLW team has not had a public leadership group in the past few years, but that is expected to change under new coach Colin O'Riordan.

With 22 of Molloy's 69 career games played in the red and white, the 27-year-old said it had been a privilege to lead the Swans for three seasons, but felt the time was right to step down.

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"It's not lost on me how much of an honour and privilege it's been to co-captain this club alongside Lucy for the past three seasons," Molloy said in a club statement on Wednesday.

"I have loved what the role has taught me, how it's challenged me and made me better. To help shape this group and lead it to our first ever win and finals campaign is something I'll always be proud of.

"Over the past few years, I've had to put a lot of time and energy into getting myself right physically, and the timing now feels right for our program and for me to focus fully on that.

"I'm excited to pass the baton on to the established and emerging leaders who will help drive this team into its next era and to support the group in new ways."

Swans AFLW general manager, Kate Mahony, noted the club's deep gratitude for Molloy's long-term cultural impact.

"I'd like to thank Chloe for her unwavering dedication and commitment as co-captain, and as a club, we are incredibly grateful for what she has done for our group," she said.

"Chloe has paved the way for younger athletes to follow in her footsteps, and to make the decision to pass the baton to our next crop of leaders is a true testament to her admirable character.

Chloe Molloy in action during Sydney's clash with Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Her dedication as a leader, as a standard-setter and caring teammate has been commendable, which she will no doubt continue to do as part of the team.

"We look forward to her continued involvement and impact on our playing group this year."

Throughout her nine seasons at the top tier, Molloy has been a powerhouse – kicking 76 goals, earning three All-Australian honours, and a historic Telstra AFLW Rising Star and best and fairest double with Collingwood in 2018. A ruptured ACL halted her momentum just one game into the 2024 season, but she responded with a dominant 2025. Her return was headlined by a four-goal haul in round one and an equal-record seven goals against Gold Coast in round two.