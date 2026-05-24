From her greatest fear to her next-door neighbour, there's plenty you might not know about Sara Howley

Sara Howley gets a kick away during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW competition is full of unique characters, whose footy talent is matched only by their vibrant personality.

Ahead of the 2026 AFLW season, we're turning the spotlight on to Greater Western Sydney young gun Sara Howley.

Known for her speed and evasiveness, Howley is no stranger to creating a highlight or two.

From her greatest fear to her next-door neighbour, there's plenty you might not know about Sara.

What’s your middle name? Is there a story behind it?

Annabelle, and no my parents just liked it!

What’s your hometown?

Geelong, Victoria.

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What’s your greatest fear?

I really don't like birds, especially chickens.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

My grandparents live next door to me.

Steak night or parma night?

Love both but can't go past a good steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

Latte and usually with a double shot.

Sara Howley is tackled by Darcy Vescio during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

I do a bit of both but carpool when I can. I live with four other teammates so usually at least one of them!

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

How to cook 😂

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Kaitlyn Srhoj and I have a TikTok account together so hard to go past her!

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Scott the new strength and conditioning coach, has looked after me as a first year and has been great to work with.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

High ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

No job at the moment but do part-time uni doing a science/commerce degree at UNSW.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning my school house cup three years in a row, especially the third in year 12.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

White Rabbit has good coffee.

Recommend a movie or book

I would recommend the movie 'Blended'.