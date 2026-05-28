Monique Conti has outlined her captaincy ambitions after Katie Brennan stepped down from the role

Monique Conti during Richmond's AFLW Official Team Photo Day at Punt Road Oval on July 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MONIQUE Conti has aspirations to lead her beloved Richmond. But if you'd asked her five years ago whether she would ever seek out the captaincy badge, she'd have done nothing but laugh.

Now, with inaugural captain Katie Brennan having stepped down as part of a swathe of changes at the Tigers over the summer, Conti can see herself in an official leadership position.

"No one's ever going to be like Katie, I'm never going to be like Katie, no one's able to do that. Everyone leads in their own different and unique way, and I'm hoping to do that, however that looks. It could be captaincy, might not, I don't mind," Conti told AFL.com.au.

Conti has only ever known Brennan as her captain. Her first two seasons of AFLW were spent at the Western Bulldogs, where Brennan was the leader, then the pair both made the shift to Richmond as part of the club's initial list build in 2020.

"Katie's been my captain ever since I set foot in the AFLW world, so I've been very, very lucky to be under her. She's just someone that has helped me grow as a person and a footballer and a leader at the same time, all in one," Conti said.

"It's sad that she's stepping down, but she's also set up a great culture and great environment at Richmond."

Katie Brennan and Monique Conti after the AFLW R10 match between Richmond and Collingwood at Victoria Park on October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Coming into her 10th season of AFLW, Conti has grown as a person while in the system. Having debuted as a fresh, but super talented 18-year-old, winning a premiership and Grand Final best-on-ground medal in her first season, she has grown and evolved into the 26-year-old she is today.

And as she has grown up, priorities have changed. A younger version of Conti never imagined striving for an official captaincy position, but now, it's something she's genuinely invested in.

Monique Conti after being drafted by the Western Bulldogs at the NAB AFLW Draft on October 18, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"Five years ago, I would have probably laughed and been like 'No way would I want to do something like that', but I think (in) the past couple of seasons I've probably matured a little bit more, and have a different perspective in life and football," Conti said.

"Sounds really deep, but I think just as you get older and as you mature and life changes happen, I think it helps you just grow in general, and I think I've taken that across to my football. So, five years ago no, but in the last couple of years, yeah, I believe I could, and I've got a great team and great leaders in general. So, whoever steps into that role who's ready is going to be great."