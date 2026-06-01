Calvin, Roy and Warnie look at the best players to bring in off the bye

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SAM FLANDERS has been an excellent pick in AFL Fantasy this season. He averaged 97 across the first 11 round before an Achilles injury ended his season on the weekend.

A shift to half-back, which saw him gain triple-position status, produced scores of 119, 109 and 117 in the three weeks leading up to the injury. Now he will have to be traded.

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Strategy throughout the byes is to only bring in players who have had their bye.

Christian Petracca is the obvious choice for non-owners. You could also consider Petracca's Suns teammate Touk Miller or Port Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis.

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates during the round seven match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The ability to flick players around using their dual, or triple, position status may give coaches a variety of options.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the best players from Adelaide, Gold Coast, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide who are rested following their mid-season bye.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round 13 and the second half of the Fantasy season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 – The Traders' round 12 scores.

7:30 – Crypto.com Trade of the Week

8:50 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

10:50 – News of the week.

16:15 - Giants and Tigers bye.

19:20 - Targets from Crows, Suns, Roos, Port.

39:20 - Can you buy players with a bye to come?

41:35 – Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

44:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.