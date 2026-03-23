Jobe Shanahan is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round two

Jobe Shanahan and Jamie Cripps celebrate a goal during the match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jobe Shanahan is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round two after his crucial role in the Eagles' thrilling win over North Melbourne on Sunday.

Shanahan kicked two goals and finished with eight marks and 14 touches from 86 per cent game time in the Eagles' come-from-behind 17-point win at Optus Stadium.

Both of Shanahan's goals came in the the momentum-changing third quarter when the Eagles took control after the Kangaroos got out to an early 30-point lead.

The No.30 pick in the 2024 draft, Shanahan hasn't missed a game since debuting in round 16 last season.

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He kicked 12 goals across nine games in 2025, including two bags of three goals across the last three rounds.

Despite a number of promising performances in his first season, Shanahan didn't receive a Rising Star nom in his debut year but is still eligible for this year's award. To be eligible for nomination, a player must be under the age of 21 at January 1 that year, and have played 10 or fewer games at the start of the season.

Sunday's win was West Coast's first victory in 10 months, snapping a 14-game losing streak that began in round 11 last year.

The rebuilding Eagles will look to back up their victory when they face Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round three.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)