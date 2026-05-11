A strong start to his season has Tom Bell on the radar of a number of clubs

Tom Bell after signing with Adelaide's reserves side in November, 2025. Picture: Adelaide FC

SANFL defender Tom Bell has landed on the radar of clubs ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with Waalitj Marawar among the teams tracking the WA tall after a strong start to the season.

A 197cm backman who was overlooked in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, Bell has reignited his AFL chances after moving to South Australia at the end of last season and completing an AFL pre-season with Kuwarna.

He was picked up by the Crows as a SANFL talent development player, allowing him to represent the club at state-league level but also spend the summer with the AFL squad while not being listed.

The Crows were impressed with the 20-year-old's pre-season training on their key forwards, with the wiry defender adding 3-4kg to his frame and showcasing his agility and speed off the mark while part of the AFL program.

Tom Bell during the 2024 AFL State Draft Combine on October 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles shape as a significant player when the Mid-Season Draft is held on May 26 as they manage several long-term injuries and a struggling backline that is thin in key defensive stocks.

Midfielder Deven Robertson (ACL) and small forwards Jacob Newton (foot) and Noah Long (knee) are all sidelined for the rest of the season, allowing the Eagles to open at least two list spots despite already adding WAFL star Milan Murdock during the pre-season.

Important key defender Harry Edwards also suffered his third concussion this year against Melbourne, with the 200cm backman in good spirits this week but being monitored closely during another stint on the sidelines in concussion protocols.

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Premiership forward Jamie Cripps suffered a potentially serious knee injury on the weekend in the WAFL, with the club still investigating the extent of damage on Monday afternoon.

With key defenders Tylar Young (eight games) and Sandy Brock (four) struggling to defend opposition entries this season, and young star Reuben Ginbey forced to play tall on the game's best forwards, landing another key defensive option should be a priority for Waalitj Marawar.

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Bell has impressed at the Crows this season with his ability to scrap and compete and hold his own on the opposition's tall forwards, while also contributing as a rebounding option and taking kick-ins.

The young tall didn't play any football in 2023 after focusing on competitive BMX riding, but he returned to the game in 2024 and improved rapidly, representing WA at under-18s level.

Overlooked as a Draft prospect, Bell played with South Fremantle in 2025 but found himself unable to push past the club's senior key defenders at league level.

The Crows identified him as a potential AFL prospect, offering him the chance to develop at SANFL level and complete a preseason with their senior team in 2026.

New guernseys presented to our Adelaide SANFL debutants Tom Bell, James Richards, Dayne McGary and Joey Haines, thanks to Tex ☺️ pic.twitter.com/pv5rB4XQdS — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) March 28, 2026

Other local key defensive options for the Eagles to consider include versatile Claremont defender Jasper Pearce, who has been interviewed by at least two AFL clubs as he continues an impressive WAFL campaign.

Former Richmond key defender Jacob Blight has returned to action in the WAFL after a stint on the sidelines with a rib injury, with the Subiaco tall harbouring AFL ambitions after playing 10 games with the Tigers between 2024-25.

Jacob Blight in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Perth star Kane Bevan, 22, is the standout midfield option in the WAFL and will likely get the chance to impress AFL clubs, including the Eagles, in the upcoming State game between the WAFL and SANFL.