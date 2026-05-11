Collingwood announces its plans for the clash between Scott Pendlebury's milestone game and the second weekend of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Lachie Schultz and Bobby Hill pose for a photo during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Marvel Stadium on May 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD players will wear commemorative 'SP433' guernseys for Scott Pendlebury's milestone game against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, with the club acknowledging the clash between the record-breaking game and the second weekend of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2026 season mark Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the AFL's annual celebration of the contribution of Indigenous players to the game.

All 18 clubs have or will release commemorative Indigenous jumpers, and the Magpies will wear theirs against Sydney this Friday night in round 10.

But with the second weekend of Sir Doug Nicholls Round clashing with Pendlebury's milestone game, when the Pies champion will break the AFL's all-time record for games played, the Pies will wear the special 'SP433' jumper instead of their Indigenous one.

"We look forward to wearing our Indigenous guernsey in our AFL and VFL matches against Sydney in week one of Sir Doug Nicholls Round as part of the Marn Grook game at the SCG," Magpies CEO Craig Kelly said.

"Currently, Scott's milestone game is set to take place in week two and – while Collingwood's Sir Doug Nicholls Round match-day elements and initiatives will remain in place – the AFL team will wear a commemorative SP433 guernsey for the game.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"We want to assure all members and supporters we will celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round and Scott Pendlebury's historic milestone with the prominence and respect each deserves, Side by Side.

"The club's plans over the coming weeks have reflected a one-club approach, with First Nations leaders, club staff, the Pendlebury family and all other parties working closely together. It is a great opportunity for the Magpie Army to come together at the MCG with their families and friends and enjoy what is set to be a special showcase and celebration of our great game."

The Magpies plan to wear their Indigenous guernsey in AFL and VFL matches during NAIDOC Week later this season, when they are set to play North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

As reported by AFL.com.au in April, the AFL approved Collingwood's request for Pendlebury to wear a gold No.10 in his record-breaking match.

In 2016, North Melbourne players wore a special '427' jumper when Kangaroos legend Brent Harvey broke Michael Tuck's games record.