Matthew Lloyd believes Collingwood has been exposed and needs to rebuild its list, but Lachie Schultz is adamant the Pies are in flag contention

Lachie Schultz and Bobby Hill pose for a photo during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Marvel Stadium on May 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Schultz has laughed off suggestions Collingwood is on the verge of requiring a full rebuild, declaring Craig McRae's side firmly "in the mix" despite growing criticism.

The Magpies (4-4-1) are in the gun following a convincing 54-point loss to Geelong which left them clinging to the final 'wildcard' spot.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's Access on Monday, former Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd felt the Cats exposed Collingwood's key deficiencies in the forward line and a midfield he described as "Daicos or bust".

Lloyd said a list overhaul might be necessary if the Magpies can't lure star players like Ben King and Zak Butters from rival clubs in the off-season.

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Pies forward Schultz wasn't surprised by the commentary but didn't want a bar of it.

"Of course they (critics) have come, but nah, there's definitely no talk of a rebuild," Schultz said.

"We find ourselves well and truly in the mix and we know that our best footy stacks up with anyone in the competition.

"We've got some great youth coming through - guys like Angus Anderson, Oscar Steene, Will Hayes - and we've got great faith in (them).

"We feel like we're in really good hands."

Collingwood takes on ladder leaders Sydney at the SCG on Friday night without captain Darcy Moore (concussion) and veteran Scott Pendlebury (managed).

Pendlebury will be rested for the second time in three rounds, allowing him to break the League games record at the MCG next week against West Coast.

"They're great leaders of the club and their experience is unlike anyone's, so it's always a blow when you lose someone like that," Schultz said.

"But we back our team in and we back our system ... we'll make it work."

Schultz has been buoyed by Bobby Hill's VFL form as the Norm Smith medallist builds momentum in his comeback attempt.

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Hill was all smiles at the Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on Monday, joking and laughing with his fellow Indigenous stars.

The 26-year-old even joined the media pack, throwing a question at Schultz during his press conference.

"Who's taller between me, you and Jamie (Elliott)?" he quipped.

Hill did not otherwise speak in front of microphones but was an uplifting presence for the players involved.

It remains unclear when Hill will return to AFL action, though Schultz said he had seen a "big shift" in his teammate's fitness.

He added Hill still had his "Bobby shine" after seeing him get through a full VFL game last week.

Lachie Schultz and Bobby Hill pose for a photo during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Marvel Stadium on May 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're not putting a timeline on Bobby at the moment," Schultz said.

"We're just happy to see him back at the club and enjoying his time and his footy again.

"He's such an infectious character and everyone's loving having him around.

"He'll just keep building momentum as the season goes and we look forward to seeing what he can put together."

Collingwood will wear a jumper inspired by Hill's life story - and designed by 11-year-old Noongar Yamatji artist Jed Bennell - during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.