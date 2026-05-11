Riley Beveridge takes a look at the hot topic at your club this week

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at the uncontracted youngster who is attracting more interest than anyone else in the competition, Murphy Reid's unbelievable last quarter heroics, Collingwood's conversion problem and the free agent pair going under the radar.

Sheesh. Can we get this version of Izak Rankine every week? A season-high 20 centre bounce involvements against Richmond and it results in 33 disposals, a goal, nine tackles and eight score involvements. Eventually, either Rankine or Josh Rachele need to be unleashed as full-time, every-match midfielders.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 00:32

Brisbane is Brisbane-ing. Make that six wins from seven, without ever really looking convincing in any of them. It has 2025 vibes to it, when the Lions also meandered along and won seven of their first eight before playing their best footy late in the year.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Josh Dunkley celebrates after Brisbane's win over Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

You can do so much by finding roles that fit certain players. Will Hayward plays closer to goal and kicks three from 22 disposals, Ben Ainsworth gets closer to the ball and finishes with two from 21 disposals, Jagga Smith is put to the coal face and grabs himself 25 and a goal, while Sam Walsh gets forward of centre from the middle and finishes with 13 score involvements from his 29 touches. It's a start.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Will Hayward celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

What a difference a week makes. Last match, Collingwood held on to a draw after kicking 15 goals from 34 entries at a rate of 44 per cent. This match, the Pies manage 59 entries but kick only nine goals at a conversion rate of just 15 per cent.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Learn More 04:14

It was noticeable that for the first ball up of the game on Saturday, there was no Zach Merrett or Darcy Parish or Andrew McGrath in Essendon's midfield. Instead, it was Dyson Sharp and Sullivan Robey alongside Sam Durham in the centre. There's been a changing of the guard at the Bombers and it's yielding positive, if still inconsistent results.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Dyson Sharp tackles Jake Stringer during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's Wharfie Time, but it's also Murphy Time. Remarkably, Murphy Reid had six disposals in the final quarter and all of them resulted in a score involvement. One of the most dangerous forward-half players in the game right now.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:42

Another scalp for Oisin Mullin. The Irish tagger kept Nick Daicos to two clearances and four score involvements on Saturday night, while having five clearances and nine score involvements himself.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Oisin Mullin closes in on Nick Daicos during the match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast in Darwin might be footy's toughest test. The Suns have now won nine straight at TIO Stadium by an average margin of 38 points. Good luck to the Power.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Daniel Rioli celebrates Gold Coast's win over St Kilda at TIO Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Internally, the Giants think Connor Idun is the most underrated player in the competition. No doubt he should get more plaudits externally, as well. His heroic smother with just minutes on the clock saved Adam Kingsley's side from embarrassment on Saturday.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 01:19

Sam Mitchell referenced Hawthorn's inability to deal with stoppage momentum in certain periods of games this season. That's never been more evident than in the final quarter against the Dockers on Thursday night. The Hawks lost clearance 4-12 in the final term, lost centre clearance 0-6, and were -20 in scores from stoppage for the quarter.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Sam Mitchell addresses Hawthorn players at the break ahead of the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Free agents rarely go under the radar, but Kade Chandler and Tom Sparrow have for most of this year. They won't for much longer. Chandler had 18 disposals, a goal and three goal assists on Sunday, while Sparrow had 24 touches and six clearances. Both were the Demons' two highest rated players on the ground in its win over the Eagles. They each have interest from South Australia and that will only grow as the year progresses.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Learn More 00:42

You just hope the Kangas don't rue this month at season's end. A close loss to the Giants, a bad quarter against the Cats, and another narrow defeat to the Swans where they probably should have got more given their territorial dominance. Still have the Crows away, the Suns at Marvel and the Dockers in Western Australia to complete this nightmarish run.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Learn More 04:35

You don't want the close ones to become a monkey on the back. That's four losses from four games decided by under a kick this season, with the two-point Western Bulldogs defeat adding to the two-point Eagles loss, the three-point Hawks loss and the one-point Crows loss.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Learn More 04:42

Adem Yze must have walked under a ladder, broken a mirror, opened an umbrella inside and crossed paths with a few black cats over the summer. How has it got to this? Picked his 26-man squad from 27 fit players on Sunday, then watched as Tom Brown went down with a broken arm. It's making it really hard to judge where this Tigers rebuild is at.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Richmond players look dejected after their loss to Adelaide at the MCG in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

There is not a club in the competition who wouldn't have asked the question of Darcy Wilson by now. He's not necessarily the most high-profile uncontracted player this season, but the interest in his signature might be the most widespread across the League. Another standout display on Saturday night, finishing with four goals from 22 disposals.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Darcy Wilson celebrates during the round nine match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If you want to know how good Sydney is at instinctively running and gunning the ball from its back-half, the Swans scored 38 points from defensive-50 chains on Saturday. In comparison, the Kangas scored two points. Nobody does it better.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal for Sydney against North Melbourne in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

You take the positives where they come and Brady Hough's performance on Sunday was certainly a reason for optimism. Kept the dangerous Kysaiah Pickett to just 14 disposals in his strict tagging role, the All-Australian's lowest output since last August.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Brady Hough is congratulated by Tom McCarthy after kicking a goal during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

We're starting to see the rise of Ryley. Last week, Sanders blanketed Caleb Serong in a tagging role and kept him to 17 disposals while having 25 and a goal himself. This week, he was given more freedom and had 31 touches and seven clearances. Ranks No.1 at the Dogs for disposals, contested possessions and loose ball gets since round four.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Ryley Sanders in action during the match between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY ASIDE ...

The Premier League has tied itself up in knots this season enabling Arsenal's physicality at set-pieces, leading to 19 other teams trying to play copycat. We get to the most defining match of the campaign, with implications at both the top and the bottom, and its video review system decides now is the time to put a stop to it in disallowing West Ham's late leveller against the league leaders. No wonder there's both outrage and confusion.

Urgency Index: Simmering.