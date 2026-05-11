Sullivan Robey kicks the ball during the match between Essendon and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were moments last year when simply getting drafted seemed like a stretch for Essendon's Sullivan Robey, let alone earning a round nine Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

After bursting onto the scene in the second half of the Coates Talent League season, Robey was scrambling to get games to prove he belonged at the top level.

Despite this limited window to show his worth, his stunning form with the Eastern Ranges saw him skyrocket up draft boards in record time.

However, that momentum came at a cost. The teenager played through the final months of the season knowing his back wasn't at 100 per cent.

The extent of the injury became clear in his first week at the club - just days after joining the Bombers with pick No.9 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft - with the 18-year-old's pre-season stalled by a newly discovered back stress injury.

The setback forced Robey to build his match fitness in the VFL before finally earning his AFL debut in round five.

Sullivan Robey is presented his jumper on debut by Adam Ramanauskas ahead of the match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Robey reflected on the social toll of the layoff, particularly the unique isolation of being a new draftee stuck in rehab.

"It was pretty frustrating originally," he said.

"I felt like it tampered with building relationships and slowed down the bonding process. By not being out on the ground training with the boys, I definitely felt like I was missing out on a fair bit.

"But I'm just happy that I've come into the side and had such an awesome start to the year. I've been lucky enough to be on the ground and have the opportunity to play."

While sidelined, Robey struggled to balance the natural urge to validate his draft selection with the discipline of looking after his body so early into his AFL career.

"I was trying to find that balance of building relationships off the field, connecting with the coaches, reviewing the game, and watching specific players," he said.

"I wasn't able to watch (video of) myself because I wasn't out there training.

"It was a tricky time, but I found a way, and I'm pretty happy with how it's all turned out."

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Managing the back stress injury for several months just to stay in contention, Robey continued to perform at a high level to ensure he wouldn't be overlooked on draft night.

"It was a weird time," he said.

"I had a short season with only eight Coates Talent League games, so I felt like I still had a lot to prove. With the Grand Final coming up and the National Combine also coming up, I felt like I just had to push through this last little sprint and keep trying to push my name out there to be lucky enough to get drafted.

"I just kind of had to bite down and push through. I wasn't 100 per cent sure what it was with my back; I just knew it wasn't 100 per cent."

While the period took a physical toll, it was also the most rewarding stretch of Robey's young career as he transformed from a local footballer into a prized prospect.

"I'd never really experienced anything like that through my juniors," he said of his sudden rise.

"It was all very new to me, and it all came in a big rush. It was a nice experience for my family and me to finally reap some rewards at the end of the year after a tough last couple of years in terms of opportunity."

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That grit was most evident when Robey played in the Grand Final - a victory over the Sandringham Dragons - while carrying a cracked collarbone. Despite the injury, he famously booted four goals in the premiership win.

Asked if he put the feat down to mental toughness or a high pain tolerance, Robey instead pointed to a team-first mentality.

"I think it was just the aspect of playing in a premiership and being in a premiership side," he said.

"Even though I didn't play the whole season with them, in that half-season, I built such great connections and felt like I owed it to them to push through and play those finals games. It was the winning aspect and the team aspect that made me push through. I just got it strapped up, tried not to worry about it too much, and got on with it."

Sullivan Robey in action during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on April 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Now fully fit and having played every game since his debut, Robey is averaging 13 disposals and three tackles as a dynamic forward.

"There’s a fair bit of mobility and gym work that goes on behind the scenes, but other than that, I'm pretty much at full strength," he said.

"Nothing is really restricting me now. It's just about staying on top of it and making sure the mobility through the back is top-notch."

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)