Mid-season draftee Cooper Trembath continues to impress and has gained the round four Telstra AFL Rising Star nod

Cooper Trembath during the round four match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, April 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne rookie Cooper Trembath's unique football story has written another chapter, with the forward winning the round four Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

Trembath was a key factor in the Roos' stunning come-from-behind win against Carlton on Good Friday, kicking three goals from 11 disposals (at 100% efficiency) and six marks.

Two of his goals came in the frantic final quarter.

Trembath was taken with pick 10 in the 2025 mid-season draft, North Melbourne's second selection on the day after securing Zac Banch at No.3.

He had started the year playing in the Eastern Football Netball League after being added to North Melbourne's VFL program, but couldn't manage a game at the state league level until round seven.

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Three goals against Brisbane that day had selectors looking again and he was snapped up in the mid-season draft.

Promoted to the seniors to face Greater Western Sydney in round 22, the key forward kicked three goals on debut, repeating the tally in each of the Roos' next two games to close out the season.

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In fact, the 20 year old has now finished with three goals in five of his seven AFL appearances and averages 2.4 majors a game.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)