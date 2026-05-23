Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury now stands alone.

But not everything went to script for Collingwood against Waalitj Marawar at the MCG on Saturday.

MAGPIES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

After more than six months building up to this historic moment – and a fortnight sharing the all-time games record – Brent Harvey finally handed over the all-time games record at the coin toss in the middle of the MCG.

The occasion was worthy of the milestone, but a day of celebration ended with Jamie Elliott being carted off the ground in the dying minutes after suffering a suspected serious knee injury while taking one of the final marks inside 50 for the game.

The Magpies got the job done by 10 points – 13.14 (92) to 12.10 (82) – after being pushed all the way to the final few minutes by the improving Eagles, yet at what cost?

The all-time games record had changed hands only a few times in the AFL era with Michael Tuck taking it off Kevin Bartlett in 1990, before Harvey set a new mark in 2016 that took another decade to be eclipsed on Saturday in front of 90,028 fans.

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Pendlebury's 433rd walk up the race and out for battle, while the race was full of influential figures in the journey, including premiership teammates, Eddie McGuire, Geoff Walsh, Greg Swann and many others.

The 38-year-old's glittering palmarès was displayed on the banner. Both of his kids ran out with him. But in the first twist of the afternoon, every Collingwood player wore gold numbers, not just the man in the No.10, following AFL approval.

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Then Pendlebury and Collingwood got to work, but it wasn't easy. He dealt with a wrist/hand issue across four quarters, while Darcy Moore suffered another soft tissue injury and sat out the second half, failing to finish a third game in 2026.

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It was another milestone man, Harley Reid, who was out to spoil the occasion from the outset. He claimed the first stoppage of the game after brutally fending off Pendlebury with a trademark move that was reminiscent of what Dustin Martin produced at this ground hundreds of times.

Reid was everywhere early, although Pendlebury nailed him in a clean bump minutes later. But the 2023 No.1 pick thrived in just his third AFL game at the home of football, continuing his rise to stardom in his 50th.

The game stopped, literally, for a moment at the 10-minute mark of the first quarter, just after Nick Daicos missed a set shot from the pocket. Collingwood supporters held 'SP433' banners above their heads and applauded in their tens of thousands – only the Eagles cheersquad remained seated – genuflecting in front of the man who has played on this ground more than anyone in history.

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The Eagles, who have won only three times at the MCG since Dom Sheed led them to the 2018 Grand Final win over the Magpies, weren't overawed by the occasion, despite only three being left from that game and some having never played at the ground at this level.

Collingwood wasted its chances early, kicking 2.6 in the first quarter, including a few missed set shots. With Milan Murdock trailing Josh Daicos everywhere, Nick Daicos had much more freedom and put his foot down in the second quarter with some clinical clearances and an important goal burning through a forward 50 stoppage. Waalitj Marawar matched the Pies goal for goal until Ed Allan kicked the best goal of his career to date to give the Magpies the momentum into half-time.

Nick Daicos collected 21 disposals by that stage and registered a whopping nine score involvements. The game really changed when Reuben Ginbey conceded a contentious free kick for putting Nick Daicos down at the top of the goalsquare after the Collingwood star had just been penalised for a push in the back. Daicos converted, then Elliott kicked two mercurial goals from nothing that channelled Peter Daicos, to put the gap in the game.

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But Waalitj Marawar didn't buckle. Instead, it kicked the final three goals of the third quarter to reduce the margin to under two kicks at the final break. Malakai Champion slotted two goals for the term to stand up during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Andrew McQualter's side responded again after Roan Steele kicked the first goal of the final quarter, with Elliot Yeo slotting his third to reduce the margin to nine points. Then, Jobe Shanahan made it a three-point game after taking a pack mark and converting with just over seven minutes left.

But they wouldn't get any closer. Nick Daicos ended the game with a moment of individual brilliance at the Punt Road end, burning off Liam Baker, then cutting inside to snap the matchwinner.

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Daicos finished with 34 disposals, 3.2, seven clearances and 14 score involvements in another best-on-ground performance.

Then Elliott looked set to put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal from a spot he has terrorised big powerful clubs before at this MCG, but his knee buckled on landing. Collingwood players remonstrated with Tylar Young, taking umbrage with his role in the situation.

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On a day where history was made, Collingwood's injuries will be a major focus in the post-mortem.

Ruck continues rise

Matt Flynn won't be getting back in anytime soon. The former Giant had the ruck spot for the first month of the season, but since then Bailey Williams has grasped his chance. The Victorian produced the best game of his career last weekend, but this was just as impressive, especially given the setting. Williams finished with 28 hitouts against Darcy Cameron to go with 20 disposals, 12 clearances, two goal assists, a goal and three contested marks.

Another setback for Collingwood skipper

Darcy Moore's stop-start season will continue after the Collingwood captain exited the game before half-time with another soft tissue injury. In his first game back from a concussion, Moore failed to finish a third of four games to start 2026. Moore strained his calf in January then suffered a setback and didn't play until round three when he strained his hamstring. Now the All-Australian defender is set for another stint on the sidelines. Collingwood has two games before the bye.

More to come

COLLINGWOOD 2.6 6.9 10.12 13.14 (92)

WAALITJ MARAWAR 3.2 5.5 9.7 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 3, N.Daicos 3, Steele 2, McStay 2, Schultz, Lipinski, Allan

Waalitj Marawar: Yeo 3, Shanahan 2, Champion 2, B.Williams, Waterman, Murdock, Johnston, Hough

INJURIES

Collingwood: Moore (hamstring), Elliott (knee), Pendlebury (wrist/hand)

Waalitj Marawar: Nil

Crowd: 90,028 at the MCG