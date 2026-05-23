Connor O'Sullivan during the round 11 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY’s seven-game winning streak has come to an end at the hands of a relentless Geelong.

The Swans were outplayed and outclassed by the Cats who won the battle of the two top-four sides by 27 points.

CATS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong’s lead blew out to 38 points midway through the third term when fan favourite Bailey Smith got off the chain, collecting 18 disposals and hitting the scoreboard with a goal in the third quarter alone.



The Cats held on to the lead to win 15.17 (105) to Sydney’s 12.8 (80) in front of a packed house of 35,869 at GMHBA Stadium.

Sydney’s key forwards kept the Swans within reach heading into the final term with Charlie Curnow, Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald, who kicked two in a row before three-quarter time, reducing the margin to 14 points with a quarter remaining.

But just as Sydney looked like it was back in the equation, Geelong leaders Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield kicked the first two majors of the final term from 50m out on either side of the boundary to push the margin back out to 25 points.



A third to small forward Brad Close put the win out of reach of Dean Cox’s men, Sydney suffering its second loss for the season.

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In further bad news for the Swans, they finished the game two players down on the bench following an ankle injury to recruit Malcolm Rosas jnr, and dangerous forward Tom Papley coming off the ground in the final term with calf tightness.



Geelong had 10 individual goal scorers in the evenly spread performance with Cameron (three goals), Close (two) and Ollie Henry (two) kicking multiples for their side.

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Gryan Miers continues to find form in his second game back from partially tearing his anterior cruciate ligament with 24 disposals and eight score involvements, and Lawson Humphries was arguably the game’s best, with 33 possessions, nine intercept possessions and eight score involvements off half-back.



A shining light for the Swans was the performance of key forward Amartey who finished the match with four goals, three which came in the first quarter when the game was tight.

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The two high-quality sides spent the first quarter going goal-for-goal.



Initially the Swans' handball game caught the Cats' defence on the hop and Amartey was the beneficiary, finding himself on the end of quick ball use by kicking three goals in the opening term.



But the Cats shifted into gear in the second term off the back of a long-range goal to Humphries, the defender's running brilliance sparking a run of five unanswered majors.

The five-goal burst gave Geelong some breathing space heading into the second half and when the Swans dropped their tag on Smith after half-time, the midfielder made them pay, the Cats kicking the first three goals of the second half.



McDonald's pair of goals right before three-quarter time kept the game alive, but it was short-lived when Cats forwards Cameron, Dangerfield and Close hit the scoreboard to seal the game.

Geelong’s rucks match it with the best

Fresh off winning his first Goodes-O'Loughlin medal in a best on ground performance last week, Brodie Grundy came into Saturday afternoon’s game as the in-form ruck. Third-year big man Mitchell Edwards had his work cut out for him, but after a shaky start, the young Cat did more than hold his own. Edwards used his athleticism to challenge Grundy and was assisted by teammates Mark Blicavs and Sam De Koning, Geelong winning the hitouts 39-33.

Brodie Grundy and Mitchell Edwards during the round 11 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Skipper’s managed minutes

Geelong had the luxury of leaving its skipper Patrick Dangerfield on the bench for large periods of the game. The 36-year-old played 57 percent game time, starting the match on the bench and spending chunks of the game on the pine. In usual Dangerfield fashion, when the veteran came on he impacted with his signature power and strength, playing mainly as a forward. Dangerfield finished with 15 disposals, one goal and six score involvements.

Patrick Dangerfield during the round 11 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG 3.4 8.10 12.13 15.17 (107)

SYDNEY 4.2 6.2 11.5 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 3, O.Henry 2, Close 2, Humphries, Atkins, Mannagh, Martin, O’Sullivan, J.Henry, Smith

Sydney: Amartey 4, McDonald 2, Curnow 2, Cleary, McInerny, Heeney, Hanily

BEST

Geelong: Humphries, Smith, Edwards, Cameron, Holmes

Sydney: Amartey, Bice, Serong, Heeney, Mills

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Sydney: Malcolm Rosas (ankle), Papley (calf tightness)

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Tanner Bruhn (managed) replaced by Jake Kolodjashnij

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 35,869 at the GMHBA Stadium