Finn O’Sullivan and Ben King compete for the ball during the R5 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Barossa Park on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A huge Saturday of action with Geelong hosting early pacesetter Sydney as the match of the round, before the focus shifts to Collingwood and Waalitj Marawar with a bumper crowd to descend on the MCG and be part of history as Scott Pendlebury breaks the record for VFL/AFL games played.

First up, though, North Melbourne takes on Gold Coast after winding back the clock in the worst possible way as it failed to show up at a venue where it is yet to taste success and suffered a ninth straight defeat to Adelaide.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos paid a heavy price for a one-quarter fade out for the third time this year and still need to prove they can compete from start to finish when they come up against sides sitting beyond the bottom four.

Gold Coast (7-3) continued its dream run at its home away from home as it held off a fast-finishing Yartapuulti to make it two wins from as many matches this year in Darwin and 10 in a row at the venue.

The Suns will be wary of how they recover from back-to-back games in the hot and humid conditions after losing the game immediately after the double-header twice in the past three years.

Ben Long and Sam Clohesy return to the Suns' line-up in place of injured pair Lachie Weller (hamstring) and Will Graham (concussion), while the Roos have included Riley Hardeman in place of Tom Blamires.

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Geelong (7-3) made a statement as it put the side that thumped it in the Grand Final last year to the sword for a dominant victory over Brisbane on the reigning premiers' home turf.

The Cats now have an opportunity to show that they are again among the leading contenders as they host the Swans at their own fortress just as cracks have started to appear for the ladder leaders.

CATS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Sydney (9-1) pulled off a heist against Collingwood as it gave up a headstart and only took command of the game when its injury-plagued opponents were undersized and undermanned.

The Swans have had to find new ways to play as the opposition looks to slow their dash and dare through the corridor and will now be on unfamiliar ground at a venue where they have faced the Cats once in seven years.

Chris Scott's side goes in unchanged, as the Swans bring back Caiden Cleary and Tom Hanily for omitted pair Harry Cunningham and Billy Cootee.

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Collingwood (4-1-5) has continued to impress against the leading sides without claiming a scalp after adding a narrow loss to Sydney to an earlier nailbiter against Walyalup and draw with Hawthorn.

The Magpies are on the brink of an injury crisis but have shown they can still shine when they are a class above their opponents, and will be riding a wave of emotion in Scott Pendlebury's milestone match.

MAGPIES v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Waalitj Marawar (3-7) turned form on its head as it snapped a six-match losing streak that had included some horror defeats to stun Greater Western Sydney for just its fourth victory in one-and-a-half years.

The Eagles still need to reduce the chasm between their best and their worst but have shown this year that when they are switched on they have the talent that could spoil the Pies' party.

Pendlebury returns to the line-up for his record-breaking 433rd AFL match alongside Darcy Moore, Pat Lipinski and Darcy Cameron, with Oscar Steene suffering an ACL injury last week and Jack Buller, Wil Parker and Angus Anderson all omitted.

For the Eagles, Bo Allan returns in place of Jack Hutchinson (hamstring).

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Yartapuulti (3-7) lost few admirers as it gave Gold Coast a scare before fading late in steamy conditions for a fifth defeat in six games that have come by an average nine points.

The time has come for the Power to turn promising performances into wins and they should appreciate hosting a Blues outfit they have beaten in five of six matches at Adelaide Oval by an average 71 points.

POWER v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Carlton (2-8) made the most of the new coach bounce to give Josh Fraser a first taste of success and bring some joy to the embattled club with a win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Blues flipped the script to storm home in the second half but it was a more familiar dominance at stoppages that set up the victory and should give reason to believe their onball brigade can outmuscle the Power.

Both sides have made three changes for the clash, with star defender Jacob Weitering (calf), Zac Williams (managed) and Ollie Hollands (ankle) going out for the Blues, who welcome back Wade Derksen, Talor Byrne and Flynn Young.

The Power have regained Todd Marshall, Jacob Wehr and Josh Lai, while Lachie Jones goes out with concussion and Will Lorenz and Dante Visentini have been dropped.