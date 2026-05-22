Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the round seven match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium, on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook take a deep dive into the story behind the story of what makes Dockers star Shai Bolton tick.

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- The unusual steps Richmond took before recruiting Bolton to the club in 2016

- Bolton explains how moving back to Perth to be closer to family has helped his footy

- He speaks endlessly about his love for his family and culture

- How he has embraced being a leader and role model, particularly for Indigenous players

- Why he chose to wear No.10 at the Dockers this season

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