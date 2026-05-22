IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook take a deep dive into the story behind the story of what makes Dockers star Shai Bolton tick.
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- The unusual steps Richmond took before recruiting Bolton to the club in 2016
- Bolton explains how moving back to Perth to be closer to family has helped his footy
- He speaks endlessly about his love for his family and culture
- How he has embraced being a leader and role model, particularly for Indigenous players
- Why he chose to wear No.10 at the Dockers this season
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