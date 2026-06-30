Jamie Cripps after the R2 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on March 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership forward Jamie Cripps has announced his immediate retirement, with a serious knee injury in the WAFL last month ending his 277-game career.

Cripps, who was a key player in the Eagles' 2018 premiership team, told teammates on Tuesday afternoon that he had played his final game after 16 seasons at the elite level, departing as one of the most selfless and respected forwards in the club's history.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2026's retirements and delistings

The 34-year-old was a tireless runner who filled a valuable half-forward role through the club's successful era under Adam Simpson, with coaches and teammates often highlighting his hard-working and no-fuss approach to the game.

Ranked 10th on the all-time club games list and with the sixth-most goals in West Coast history (339), Cripps said he was ready to let his knee recover after suffering a significant strain and MCL damage in his final WAFL match earlier this season.

"I would like to just thank the club, it’s been an awesome 14 years and a privilege to play for a great club like West Coast," Cripps said on Tuesday.

"To play so long and play with some amazing players along the way as well, it’s just been such a fun ride.

Learn More 00:47

"My family make me tick and they’re who I do it for, so to have their support over the years has been massive.

"Now I’m ready for my knee to start feeling better so I can run around with the kids and see what their journey might be, which I’m looking forward to."

Cripps was recruited by St Kilda with pick No.24 in the 2010 draft, playing 16 games for the Saints and even lining up alongside current West Coast coach Andrew McQualter.

Jamie Cripps after his first goal during the R6 match between St Kilda and Adelaide in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

The Northampton product returned to WA as a 20-year-old, however, when the Eagles pulled off a trade coup, sending picks 41 and 44 to the Saints in exchange for Cripps and pick 46.

The tenacious No.15 cemented his legacy with the Eagles in a career-best 2018 season, finishing fourth in the John Worsfold Medal during the premiership campaign and kicking a career-best 38 goals.

It was his ability to apply tackling pressure inside 50 and run tirelessly up and down the ground that made him one of the Eagles' most respected players internally and an automatic inclusion during Simpson's tenure.

"My role was to work as hard as I could up the ground and back, put as much pressure on as I could in the forward line," Cripps said.

Learn More 00:56

"As much hard work as I could do for the team, that’s what I was there for, and every now and then would kick a couple of snags.

"The best part has been going into the club every day and doing it with 40 of your good mates, putting in the hard work, getting to the weekends and playing games.

"They were the highlights for me, and the obvious one is ’18."

Jamie Cripps celebrates during the Grand Final between West Coast and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps' retirement means there are only three players from the 2018 premiership team – Elliot Yeo, Liam Duggan and Tom Cole – left at West Coast, while Liam Ryan, Jack Darling and Tom Barrass are now playing at other clubs.

He is the eighth premiership player to retire since 2022, finishing with eight top-10 finishes in the best and fairest, including a 10th place in 2025 when he led the Eagles' goalkicking.

His longevity and well-rounded game is underlined by the fact he ranks No.3 in West Coast history for tackles (1042) while ranking No.1 for goal assists (194).

"The legacy Jamie leaves is one of work ethic, selflessness and belonging. Our club is stronger because of the way he went about it every single day," general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"He gave everything to his craft, consistently putting the team first and challenging those around him to do the same.

"Off the field, he is humble and deeply respected. On game day, he competed with a fierce edge and total commitment to the role.

"We are incredibly grateful for what Jamie has given to this club and the example he has set for others to follow. He should be immensely proud of the career he’s built.

"Jamie, Liv, Reif, Lance and Hazel will always be part of our club – that connection doesn’t end here.

"We wish them every success in the next chapter."