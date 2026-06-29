Harry Edwards is seen during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast's Harry Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of the season after meeting with the AFL's Concussion Panel.

Edwards met with the panel last week after suffering a series of head knocks this year.

The panel has recommended a specialist rehabilitation program, which has ruled the defender out for the rest of the season.

"Harry has maintained a positive mindset whilst in the concussion protocols and he will undertake the specialist rehabilitation program with the intention of playing AFL next season," Eagles footy boss Gavin Bell said.

"We will continue supporting Harry through every step of this process, and I would like to recognise our medical team's diligence and professionalism in their care for Harry. His health and wellbeing remain our priority.

"The club requests that Harry's privacy and medical confidentiality is respected during this process."

Edwards suffered a concussion in the Eagles' AAMI Community Series clash with Port Adelaide in March and then another after a collision against North Melbourne in round two.

Harry Edwards is helped off the ground during West Coast's match against Melbourne in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He returned to the Eagles' side in round nine against Melbourne but had his day ended prematurely by another head knock, which also left him with a bloodied nose.

The AFL's concussion panel is an independent group of medical and neurological experts who assess players who have had serious or multiple head injuries.

Whilst some players, including former Eagle Jeremy McGovern, have medically retired after being recommended that path from the panel, others like Essendon's Nik Cox have been put on management plans and worked their way back to the top level.