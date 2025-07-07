Nik Cox will look to return to playing in 2026 after meeting with the AFL's independent concussion panel

ESSENDON utility Nik Cox will sit out the rest of this season after meeting with the AFL's independent concussion panel but has been cleared to pursue a return to the top level.

And in another injury setback for the Bombers, key midfielder Jye Caldwell will be pushing to return by the end of this season, with the quality on-baller set to undergo surgery on his ankle injury suffered over the weekend.

Cox met with the concussion panel last month on the same day as West Coast veteran Jeremy McGovern, with the champion Eagle announcing his medical retirement soon after following a recommendation from the panel.

Cox will take the rest of this year off but remains adamant he wants to return to the top level, having suffered more concussion symptoms after his return to the VFL in May.

The 23-year-old was concussed in a tackle at training before Christmas last year and had ongoing symptoms over pre-season. After those months, he resumed training and played two games in the VFL but after the second of those, he was sidelined again with the recurrence of symptoms and was placed in concussion protocols.



"After meeting with an independent AFL medical panel regarding my concussion history, I'm pleased that I've been cleared to continue my playing career. Whilst I'm disappointed that I won't return to the field for the remainder of the 2025 season, this time away from the game will be used to focus fully on my health, recovery, and building the strongest possible foundation heading into pre-season," Cox said.

"I'm incredibly grateful to my club, teammates, medical staff, and everyone who has supported me through what's been a challenging and uncertain period. I've learned a lot about myself over the past few months, and I'm more motivated than ever to get back to doing what I love.

"My focus now is on continuing to work closely with specialists and the club to make sure I'm in the best place physically and mentally to return to football."

Caldwell left the field late in the game against Gold Coast on Saturday and scans revealed the former Giant had suffered a syndesmosis ankle injury that would require surgery. He is hopeful of returning before the end of Essendon’s season.

Cox, a top-10 pick for the Bombers in 2020, hasn't played at AFL level since round 22 last year against Gold Coast, when he suffered a concussion and missed the following week's clash with Sydney.

He has played 53 games for the club, including as a wingman and tall forward and defender.

"Nik has endured a really difficult period with his ongoing concussion symptoms, and we're fully committed to helping him recover both physically and mentally," Essendon's football boss Daniel McPherson said.

"After meeting with the panel in June, the recommendation for Nik to step away from footy for the remainder of this year was one that we accepted with the view to giving him the best chance of getting back to his best when he returns, both on and off-field.

"Nik will have our full support as we navigate with him the next steps in his recovery."