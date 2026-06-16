The West Coast defender had three concussions in less than three months earlier this year

Harry Edwards is seen injured during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Harry Edwards is set to meet the AFL's concussion panel this month after suffering his third concussion this season.

Edwards suffered a concussion in the Eagles' AAMI Community Series clash with Port Adelaide in March and then another after a collision against North Melbourne in round two.

He returned to the Eagles' side in round nine against Melbourne but had his day ended prematurely by another head knock, which also left him with a bloodied nose.

Harry Edwards is helped off the ground during West Coast's match against Melbourne in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au understands that has led to the 25-year-old having a meeting booked in with the AFL's concussion panel later this month as they assess his concussion history.

Edwards, a tall defender who has played 57 games for the club, is understood to have recovered well from his most recent concussion and returned to the training track shortly after the latest setback.

The AFL's concussion panel is an independent group of medical and neurological experts who assess players who have had serious or multiple head injuries.

Whilst some players, including former Eagle Jeremy McGovern, have medically retired after being recommended that path from the panel, others like Essendon's Nik Cox have been put on management plans and worked their way back to the top level.

West Coast defender Harry Edwards ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: AFL Photos

McGovern and Cox met with the AFL concussion panel on the same day last year in the middle of the season as they both battled differing histories.

The Eagles last month said they would take caution with Edwards' next move.

"We will be following a process to make sure we get the best care that Harry needs before considering what the next step in his football is going to be," the Eagles' high performance manager Phil Merriman said.