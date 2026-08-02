Sam Cumming is chased by Harley Reid during the match between West Coast and Richmond in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has a genuine chance to snap an eight-match losing streak as it hosts West Coast on Sunday.

Richmond got away with a defeat that was perhaps only remarkable for making it eight on the trot as the Western Bulldogs were a class above but failed to make it pay in front of goal.

TIGERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

The Tigers will not get a better chance than against the Eagles to find a new glimmer of hope in a forgettable season as they take on one of the only two sides they have beaten in their past 36 matches.

They have gone tall at the selection table, bringing in Ben Miller after missing the last two rounds through injury, and Samson Ryan, with Rhyan Mansell missing with foot soreness and Zane Peucker omitted.

West Coast might take something from pushing its rivals Fremantle for a half of football but in the end cannot shy away from suffering a 10th defeat in the past 11 Western Derbies.

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

The Eagles need to build on the competitive periods that have appeared even in a seven-match losing streak to support the progress they have made this season with a win over the bottom-placed Tigers.

Jack Graham returns to face his former club and No.4 draft pick Cooper Duff-Tytler also comes in, Oliver Francou (injured) and Hamish Davies (omitted) making way.

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Gold Coast was unable to seal the deal even after putting itself in a winning position against Carlton as it suffered a ninth straight loss and gave up more than 100 points for the seventh time in that stretch.

The Suns still have the slightest glimmer of hope to snatch a wildcard spot although that would mean a dramatic form reversal and flawless run against the Demons, Giants, Lions and Saints.

Young gun Zeke Uwland has been managed after an impressive start to his AFL career, while Caleb Lewis has been omitted following his first two games at senior level. Ethan Read and Jake Rogers come in.

SUNS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Melbourne missed an opportunity to put significant distance between itself and a dangerous top-six challenger as it slipped up against Geelong and suffered a first loss this season at the MCG.

The Demons still have their finals destiny in their own hands but that now seems unlikely to include a double chance with the Suns, Dockers, Power and Bulldogs to come.

Melbourne welcomes back Christian Salem who last played in round five, along with Caleb Windsor and Changkuoth Jiath, replacing injured duo Kade Chandler and Latrelle Pickett along with the omitted Lucas Cooke.

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Adelaide needs to bounce back and chase a healthy percentage boost when it closes the round in a clash with Essendon.

Essendon could not back up its shock victory over Greater Western Sydney as it was quickly dismantled by Hawthorn and suffered its seventh loss by 10 goals or more this season.

BOMBERS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers’ heavy defeat reduced the percentage buffer they hold over the bottom-placed Tigers although they will need to improve to avoid the wooden spoon with the Crows, Cats and Swans up next.

Dean Solomon swung the changes, with Nic Cox, Lachie Blakiston and Ben McKay all dropped, while Sullivan Robey and Jordan Ridley will miss through injury.

Kyle Langford, Harrison Jones, Zak Johnson, Rhys Unwin and Nick Bryan come in.

Adelaide appeared to wilt under the pressure of expectation as a run of red-hot form put it back in top-four calculations before it was torn apart by Collingwood and gave up more than 100 points for the first time in 12 matches.

The Crows now have to navigate back-to-back games against the Bombers and Tigers before the next chance to test their premiership credentials against the Dockers.

Adelaide has made even more changes than Essendon. Wayne Milera, Sam Berry and James Peatling have been ruled out with injuries, while Nick Murray, Toby Murray and Finnbar Maley have been omitted.

Callum Ah-Chee returns after missing the past seven rounds in an interrupted first season at the Crows, Mark Keane, Billy Dowling and Brayden Cook also recalled.

Adelaide has handed debuts to two youngsters at the business end of the season, with Archie Ludowyke and Oscar Ryan promoted.