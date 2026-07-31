Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

Marcus Bontempelli marks in front of Isaiah Dudley during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, on May 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will seek to move to within touching distance of a second minor premiership when it hosts the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Fremantle did not have the Western Derby all its own way as it was challenged by West Coast before putting the foot down after the main break to claim a comprehensive victory.

DOCKERS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers keep ticking off boxes on their march towards the minor premiership but need to be on guard against the Bulldogs who have given them a scare the three times they have met over the past 18 months.

The Bulldogs kept pace with the top six despite rarely getting out of third gear as they crushed Richmond to make it three wins on the bounce.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

The Dogs have been sitting in seventh or eighth place for seven straight weeks and seem to be waiting to jump into a higher spot that would avoid a wildcard final, even as they face the most daunting road trip in the game against the Dockers.

Dashing Docker Hayden Young returns after missing last week with illness, taking the place of Corey Wagner (hip), while the Dogs have rested stars Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman for the trip, instead taking Laitham Vandermeer and Louis Emmett.