The teams for Sunday's round 21 matches are in

L-R: Christian Salem, Ben McKay, and Zeke Uwland. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has named Christian Salem for his long-awaited return in Sunday's match with Gold Coast, while Essendon and Adelaide have made a combined 11 changes for their clash at Marvel Stadium.

Salem returns for just his sixth game of the season - and first since Gather Round - after recovering from a fractured foot as one of three changes for the Demons, with speedster Caleb Windsor and Changkuoth Jiath also in after missing last week's loss to Geelong.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Kade Chandler (hand) and Latrelle Pickett (concussion) are out through injury, while Lukas Cooke has been dropped.

The Suns have recalled Jake Rogers and Ethan Read while managing young gun Zeke Uwland and axing Caleb Lewis for the match, which will be the first time Christian Petracca faces his former side after missing the round four clash with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, big-money recruit Ben McKay has been dropped again after just one week back in the seniors following a five-disposal game against Hawthorn, along with Nik Cox and Lachie Blakiston. Jordan Ridley (foot) and Sullivan Robey (knee) will also miss but there's still no room for experienced midfielder Darcy Parish.

Dean Solomon has recalled Kyle Langford and Nick Bryan alongside Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones and Rhys Unwin.

Learn More 28:00

The Crows have also made wholesale changes, welcoming back dual premiership Lion Callum Ah Chee after a seven-week layoff with a hamstring injury, as well as defender Mark Keane, Brayden Cook and Billy Dowling.

Archie Ludowyke, pick No.50 in last year's draft, and defender Oscar Ryan will make their debuts, but the Crows have lost Wayne Milera (hamstring), James Peatling (hip) and Sam Berry (foot) to injury, while brothers Nick and Toby Murray, as well as Finnbar Maley, have been dropped.

And in Sunday's opening game between Richmond and West Coast, Ben Miller and Samson Ryan return for the Tigers in place of Rhyan Mansell (foot soreness) and Zane Peucker (omitted).

Ben Miller warms up ahead of the round nine match between Richmond and Adelaide at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Richmond premiership hero Jack Graham is back to take on his old side, with Cooper Duff-Tytler also included for the Eagles, who have lost Oliver Francou to a knee laceration and dropped Hamish Davis.

Co-captain Liam Baker remains on the sidelines with calf tightness following a one-week suspension.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, S.Ryan

Out: R.Mansell (foot soreness), Z.Peucker (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: J.Graham, C.Duff-Tytler

Out: O.Francou (knee laceration), H.Davis (omitted)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read, J.Rogers

Out: C.Lewis (omitted), Z.Uwland (managed)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Salem, C.Windsor, C.Jiath

Out: L.Cooke (omitted), K.Chandler (hand), L.Pickett (concussion)

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Z.Johnson, K.Langford, N.Bryan, H.Jones, R.Unwin

Out: J.Ridley (foot), B.McKay (omitted), L.Blakiston (omitted), S.Robey (knee), N.Cox (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: M.Keane, O.Ryan, C.Ah Chee, B.Cook, A.Ludowyke, B.Dowling

Out: W.Milera (hamstring), S.Berry (injured), F.Maley (omitted), J.Peatling (hip), N.Murray (omitted), T.Murray (omitted)