Tyson Stengle will exit Geelong after 93 games for the club

Tyson Stengle during a Geelong training session at GMHBA Stadium on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TYSON Stengle has played his last game for Geelong after both parties agreed to cut ties on Friday.

Stengle did not play at AFL level this year, having been back in South Australia on personal leave from the Cats at different stages this season.

The 2022 premiership player had three years left on his contract, worth around $700,000 a season.

"Thank you so much to the Geelong Footy Club. In particular, to my teammates, the coaching staff, the support staff and most importantly to the fans," Stengle said in a statement.

"Your unwavering and loyal support through the great times and the tough times has meant more to me than you will ever know. I am deeply grateful, and look forward to supporting the club as a fan."

Since arriving at the Cats at the end of 2021 following stints at Richmond and Adelaide, Stengle played 93 games for the club and kicked 160 goals, earning All-Australian honours and playing a key role in the 2022 flag.

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Stengle's last AFL game for the Cats was the 2025 Grand Final.

"We would like to congratulate Tyson on what he has achieved over his career, including his time at Geelong. To play over 100 games, earn All Australian selection and be part of a Premiership team are achievements we are proud to have shared with him," Cats footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

Tyson Stengle during round nine between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium, May 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Tyson has shown tremendous resilience during his time at Geelong, and we believe now is the right time for both Tyson and the club to move forward.

"We thank Tyson for his contribution to the Cats and celebrate what he has achieved in his football career."