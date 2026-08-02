Richmond made the most of its opportunities to record an 11-point win over West Coast

Sam Lalor celebrates kicking the final goal to seal Richmond's win over West Coast at the MCG in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with an 11-point win over a misfiring West Coast at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles will be left to rue what might have been after a plethora of missed opportunities, registering 19 behinds in their 12.12 (84) to 9.19 (73) loss.

TIGERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The Tigers were never headed after Hugo Ralphsmith kicked a stunning goal midway through the opening term following a scrappy start from both sides.

The Eagles missed several gettable shots, with spearhead Jake Waterman alone kicking 2.6.

Young Tigers gun Sam Lalor kicked a game-high three goals, while Tim Taranto (32 disposals, 11 clearances, nine tackles, one goal) was prolific.

More to come

RICHMOND 4.4 7.4 9.6 12.12 (84)

WEST COAST 2.6 3.13 5.18 9.19 (73)

Crowd: 33,737 at the MCG