RICHMOND has lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with an 11-point win over a misfiring West Coast at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles will be left to rue what might have been after a plethora of missed opportunities, registering 19 behinds in their 12.12 (84) to 9.19 (73) loss.
TIGERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
The Tigers were never headed after Hugo Ralphsmith kicked a stunning goal midway through the opening term following a scrappy start from both sides.
The Eagles missed several gettable shots, with spearhead Jake Waterman alone kicking 2.6.
Young Tigers gun Sam Lalor kicked a game-high three goals, while Tim Taranto (32 disposals, 11 clearances, nine tackles, one goal) was prolific.
More to come
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RICHMOND 4.4 7.4 9.6 12.12 (84)
WEST COAST 2.6 3.13 5.18 9.19 (73)
Crowd: 33,737 at the MCG