CARLTON defender Harry Dean has escaped suspension for his tackle on Brisbane forward Cam Rayner on Saturday night.
The Telstra AFL Rising Star contender gave away a free kick for the tough tackle in the third quarter of the Blues' stunning 76-point win at Marvel Stadium.
But Dean has avoided a suspension, with the incident graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, meaning he can accept a $2000 fine with an early plea.
Dean has starred for the Blues this season and had 15 disposals and kicked a goal against the Lions.
It is a big boost for Carlton, which sits 10th on the ladder with three games remaining in the home and away season.
The only other charge from Saturday's games was Saint Liam O'Connell being cited for making careless contact with an umpire.