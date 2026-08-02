The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 21 games are in

Harry Dean tackles Cam Rayner during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON defender Harry Dean has escaped suspension for his tackle on Brisbane forward Cam Rayner on Saturday night.

The Telstra AFL Rising Star contender gave away a free kick for the tough tackle in the third quarter of the Blues' stunning 76-point win at Marvel Stadium.

But Dean has avoided a suspension, with the incident graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, meaning he can accept a $2000 fine with an early plea.

Dean has starred for the Blues this season and had 15 disposals and kicked a goal against the Lions.

It is a big boost for Carlton, which sits 10th on the ladder with three games remaining in the home and away season.

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The only other charge from Saturday's games was Saint Liam O'Connell being cited for making careless contact with an umpire.