Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Sean Darcy, Sam Swadling, Harvey Gallagher. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Saturday August 1, 2.10pm ACST

Forward Finnbar Maley starred with five goals in Adelaide's 18-point loss to South Adelaide.

Maley, who was omitted from the senior side this week, did his chance of an immediate recall no harm, clunking nine marks and collecting 13 disposals to go with his bag of five.

Out-of-favour ruck Reilly O'Brien was dominant finishing with 35 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks, 19 disposals and a goal.

Fellow omitted pair Toby Murray (two goals, 11 disposals, six marks) and Nick Murray (13 disposals, five marks) were also in the thick of it.

Learn More 08:57

The Crows had plenty of other solid contributors, including Indy Cotton (15 disposals, eight marks), Mitch Marsh (15 disposals, eight marks) and Chayce Jones (18 disposals, three clearances).

Young gun Sid Draper showed his class with 19 disposals and four clearances, and Charlie Edwards added 16 disposals and six marks.

Jordon Butts (five touches) and Tyler Welsh (six) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday August 1, 11am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Luke Beecken worked tirelessly as Brisbane was thrashed by Carlton by 60 points on Saturday.

Beecken finished with 23 disposals, six marks and six tackles in an all-round game at Ikon Park.

Darragh Joyce was also busy with 23 touches and eight marks and Reece Torrent had 21 disposals.

Youngster Sam Marshall had another steady game with 25 disposals and four clearances, Lincoln McCarthy had 16 touches and James Tunstill finished with 15 disposals.

Will McLachlan kicked 1.2 from eight disposals, Shadeau Brain had 12 touches and Tom Doedee finished with 13.

Cody Curtin and Ben Murphy were both multiple goalkickers for the Lions with two each.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday August 1, 11am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Hudson O'Keeffe produced a dominant performance as Carlton thrashed Brisbane by 60 points on Saturday.

O'Keeffe booted five goals from 10 disposals, taking five marks and also having 13 hitouts as the back-up ruck.

It was an impressive win for the Blues as several players had big days.

Lachie Fogarty (30 disposals, 11 marks and a goal), Lucas Camporeale (32 and 11 marks) and Harry Charleson (30 and 11 marks) also found plenty of the ball.

Jordan Boyd gathered 24 touches and Ben Camporeale had 26 disposals and kicked a major, while Flynn Riley (20 disposals, 29 hitouts and six clearances) was the dominant ruck on the ground.

Ben Camporeale kicks the first for @CarltonReserves 🔵



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/kbNI3e4ZGn — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

Flynn Young had 19 touches and kicked a goal, while experienced pair Zac Williams (31) and Adam Saad (27) were also busy.

Jack Ison had 17 disposals and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium, Friday July 31, 4pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood rookie Sam Swadling has produced a dominant performance in the Magpies' surprise VFL win over Geelong on Friday night.

The Pies handed the Cats just their second loss of the season, with Swadling amassing a huge 39 disposals, eight clearances, six inside-50s and eight score involvements to stake his claim for one of two vacant spots in the senior team.

The Pies went to half-time with a 14-point deficit, but ran rampant with eight unanswered goals in the third term before running out 28-point winners.

Lachie Sullivan collected 20 of his 31 touches, and booted a goal, in the opening half, while Jakob Ryan had nine intercepts among his impressive 28-disposal performance in defence.

Joel Cochran also recorded eight intercepts and was impressive in his one-on-one defending but left the game late after sustaining a cut to the right side of his face.

Mitch Podhajski (three goals) and Jack Buller (two goals) were beneficiaries of the huge swing in the game, with their five goals all coming in the second half.

Learn More 01:37

Tyan Prindable had it 22 times, Roan Steele kicked 2.1 and had 15 touches, and Harry DeMattia (14 disposals, two goals) was instrumental in the third quarter burst with both of his goals coming in that term.

Noah Howes was resolute in defence making several telling spoils, taking six marks and collecting 13 touches.

Will Parker (13 disposals), Harrison Coe (12 touches, 31 hitouts, five clearances) and Will Hayes (12 possessions and a goal) were all solid, while Jai Saxena couldn't back up his three goals from last week and went scoreless.

Tew Jiath was a late out for the Pies in the warm-up, ruled out with hamstring soreness.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel Thunder at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday August 1, 1.10pm AWST

Big man Sean Darcy had a massive day out as he looks to work his way back into Fremantle's line-up.

Darcy, who is stuck behind Mason Cox, gathered 26 disposals, three marks and 41 hitouts to lead Peel to a 42-point win.

Chris Scerri (13 disposals) booted two goals, while Tobyn Murray also kicked two from his six touches.

Toby Whan was the leading disposal-winner on the ground with 31 touches and a goal, while Bailey Banfield had 25 disposals and eight marks, and father-son product Jaren Carr gathered 23 touches.

Youngsters Cooper Simpson (17, eight marks), Adam Sweid (17) and Hugh Davies (15) were also busy, while Josh Draper and Brandon Walker had 12 touches each.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium, Friday July 31, 4pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Geelong's winning streak of 12 matches was broken on Friday night in a 28-point loss to Collingwood.

Having sewn up the minor premiership last week, the Cats jumped out to a 20-point lead late in the opening half before conceding 10 consecutive goals and falling behind by as many as 45 points in the final term.

Out-of-contract Cat Jack Bowes produced another ball-winning masterclass with 41 touches, a goal, five tackles, six clearances, 13 score involvements and five inside-50s.

Learn More 03:11

Several Geelong midfielders were busy, particularly in the opening half.

George Stevens racked up 32 disposals, 11 clearances, 11 tackles and kicked a first-term goal, Mitch Knevitt had the Sherrin 25 times and Hunter Holmes kicked a goal to go with 23 possessions.

Sam De Koning played his first VFL game since the 2024 semi-final, spending time in the ruck and up forward to finish with 18 touches and an impressive goal out of the ruck. However De Koning took just one mark and spilled several simple opportunities.

Veteran Jed Bews was important in defence with 23 disposals, while Cillian Burke and Lennox Hofmann (both 21 touches) both gave the Cats plenty of drive off half-back.

Jake Kolodjashnij hauled in six intercept marks in his first VFL game since round two, combining with Cats' VFL captain Daniel Capiron to record a huge 14 marks from Collingwood kicks.

Jesse Mellor started brightly with a first quarter goal but faded to finish with two goals from 10 disposals, Nick Driscoll came off the ground in the first half with a right knee complaint but played out the game and big man Joe Pike kicked 1.1 from nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at People First Stadium, Sunday August 2, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Greater Western Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday August 1, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Toby McMullin was solid as Greater Western Sydney went down to Southport by 41 points on Saturday.

McMullin worked hard for the Giants to gather 22 disposals, to go with six tackles and three clearances.

Finnegan Davis was also good for GWS with 22 touches, while Jake Riccardi kicked 1.2 from 15 disposals and four marks.

The No.15 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Oskar Taylor had 18 disposals.

Oliver Hannaford (17 disposals) and Cody Angove (14 and a goal) also had decent games.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 1, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Max Ramsden has made a habit of going big in the VFL and did so again on Saturday.

The Hawks ruckman gathered 19 disposals, 10 marks, 20 hitouts, four clearances and a goal in Box Hill’s 31-point win over North Melbourne

Sam Butler kicked three goals from 23 disposals and seven marks in an eye-catching performance, matched by mid-season draftee Max Beattie with two goals from 20 touches and seven marks.

Max Beattie seals it! ✉️



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/hibazCwtTz — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

Butler also shared a team-high five clearances with Calsher Dear, the key forward busy with 16 disposals, eight marks and two goals.

Learn More 03:00

Rookie Matt Hill was another to hit the scoreboard with three goals from 12 touches.

Matt LeRay took 10 marks in his 19 disposals, while fellow 2025 draftee Cam Nairn finished with 16 touches.

Will McCabe (15 disposals), Cody Anderson (13), James Blanck (12) and Jamie Uhr-Henry (14 hitouts) were other Hawthorn players in action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at People First Stadium, Sunday August 2, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 1, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Mid-season pickup Oliver Griffin impressed up forward with three goals from 10 disposals and six marks in North Melbourne’s 31-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Riley Hardeman (24 disposals), Robert Hansen jnr (24, one goal) and Tom Powell (23, seven clearances) were the busiest of the senior Roos in action, Zac Fisher also getting his hands on the ball with 20 touches and seven marks.

Robert Hansen Jr quickly turns and goes BANG 💥



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/uPKC2N21ew — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

Small forward Lachy Dovaston didn’t make the most of his limited opportunities, kicking 1.2 from just four touches, Taylor Goad slotted 1.1 from seven disposals and 13 hitouts, Brayden George (six touches) also finishing with 1.1.

River Stevens (12 disposals) was another to miss a couple of opportunities.

Luke Urquhart found the ball 15 times including five clearances, while Matt Whitlock had 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood at Alberton Oval, Sunday August 2, 1.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Tasmania at Tramway Oval, Saturday August 1, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Caiden Cleary was excellent as Sydney suffered a 30-point loss to Tasmania on Saturday.

Cleary had a game-high 10 clearances to go with his 32 disposals and two goals in a strong display.

Caiden Cleary with a bomb from 50m 💣



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/ygWvYTY0cP — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

Looking to break back into the senior side, Angus Sheldrick had 25 disposals and kicked a major.

Sam Wicks (23 disposals) and Ned Bowman (21) were busy, while Corey Warner had 20 touches.

Tom Hanily worked hard to finish with 15 touches and five tackles, while Joel Hamling kicked 1.1 from his 12 disposals.

Jesse Dattoli booted two majors from his 12 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v South Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday August 2, 11.10am AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday August 1, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Harvey Gallagher pushed his case for a senior recall with a good performance in Footscray's 20-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Gallagher had 26 disposals, eight marks and kicked a goal as he stood up for the Bulldogs.

Learn More 02:44

Luke Kennedy worked hard for the Dogs with 23 touches, 11 tackles and five clearances.

Lachlan Carmichael and Luke Cleary both had 19 disposals, while Lachlan Smith (18 disposals, 16 hitouts and five clearances) battled away in the ruck.

Small forward Lachlan McNeil kicked one goal from 18 touches and Oskar Baker gathered 17 disposals and also kicked a major.

Ryan Gardner (14 disposals) was also solid.