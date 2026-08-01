Sam Mitchell says Nick Watson is mastering one of the the hardest roles in footy

Nick Watson in action during the match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell says Nick Watson's performance against North Melbourne was another example of the young forward learning to navigate one of the toughest roles in the game.

The Hawks livewire kicked an equal career-best five goals to help his side to a 16-point victory over the Roos on Saturday in Launceston.

Mitchell praised Watson's ability to persist through heavy attention and an unfavourable match-up to take his chances.

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"I think when you're a small forward, it's a game of opportunities," Mitchell said.

"He's playing on a much bigger, stronger opponent and he's got to find a way to combat that through the game.

"Every week he gets a match-up and a fair bit of attention and for a player so young, I think he works his way through it pretty well.

"It's very difficult position to be consistent ... I thought he was really important.

"The five he kicked was obviously more than enough to be the difference in the game."

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Watson kicked his first three goals in quick time in the second quarter, and added another two in the third quarter, with his five-goal haul moving him into second spot on the Coleman Medal leaderboard.

Veteran Hawks forward Jack Gunston - who had a rare off day in front of goal finishing with 2.5 - is also in the top echelon, sitting in fourth spot with 49 goals for the campaign.

"I think the potency of the forward line, and the fact we have two players in that top bracket, I think that makes us a little bit more difficult to defend," Mitchell said.

"It's great to see Aidan Schubert get some shots on goal ... and 'Cholly' (Mabior Chol) kicked a really important one, so I think the potency of the forward line is something."

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With their fifth straight loss, North's finals hopes are fading fast, now sitting one game and significant percentage adrift of the wildcard spots.

Roos coach Alastair Clarkson said his side's inability to make the most of key chances ultimately highlighted the gap it still needs to bridge.

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"We're pleased we were able to compete for so long deep into the game, but also disappointed that when there's chances there to either kick a goal or just connect, just the polish to just complete our plays (wasn't there)," Clarkson said.

"That's a hallmark of a good side that you take your chances when they're there, we're getting closer to that but we're not quite there yet.

"We're competing and we're getting closer to some of those sides but it's also telling us that we've got a way to go.

"We have a shot from the goal square, Bailey Scott, and it tickles the post, should be a goal.

"Finn O'Sullivan at the 20-minute mark of the last quarter, snaps, should be a goal.

"Jack Darling takes a mark 30m out last quarter, two goals down, should be a goal.

"At AFL level those shots and opportunities should be executed."

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North Melbourne has a tough run home, with games against the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Sydney to close out the season.

Hawthorn faces a stern test on Friday night against reigning premiers Brisbane, before games against Collingwood and West Coast.