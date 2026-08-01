Hawthorn pulls away in the final term to secure a 16-point win over North Melbourne

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN survived a fierce challenge from North Melbourne to claim a hard-earned 16-point win at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.

The thrilling contest featured an extraordinary 12 lead changes, with Nick Watson lighting up the game with five goals as momentum swung wildly between the sides.

But after being pushed all the way by the Kangaroos, the Hawks finished strongly to secure the 14.15 (99) to 12.11 (83) victory.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The Hawks had won the past seven clashes between the teams by an average of 55 points, but with their season on the line, the Roos were up for the fight.

They led by as much as 17 points in the first quarter and were in front by a point at the final change, but Hawthorn put their foot down in the last to ensure that streak continued.

The Hawks remain in the hunt for a top-two spot, sitting just half a game behind second-placed Sydney with three matches remaining.

The loss, the Roos' fifth on the bounce, leaves their season teetering, sitting one game and significant percentage adrift of the wildcard spots.

Jai Newcombe (33 disposals, 12 clearances) and Jarman Impey (29 disposals, eight marks, one goal) were incredible for the Hawks, while Harry Sheezel (24 touches, two goals, five tackles) was the Roos' best.

Livewire Watson has the Coleman Medal firmly in his sights, with his equal career-best five goals taking his season tally to 52 and rocketing him into second spot on the leaderboard - five goals behind leader Charlie Curnow.

More to come

HAWTHORN 1.3 6.10 9.14 14.15 (99)

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.2 7.4 10.9 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Watson 5, Gunston 2, Chol 2, Day, Ward, Battle, Impey, Morrison

North Melbourne: Trembath 3, Larkey 2, Curtis 2, Sheezel 2, Banch, McKercher, Stephens

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium