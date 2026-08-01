Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THEIR last three meetings were decided by a total nine points, so it was no surprise St Kilda and Sydney delivered another enthralling contest.

Behind for three terms, the Swans had an almighty scare but regained their composure in a huge final term and kicked nine of the last 11 goals to topple the Saints by 19 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

SAINTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The 16.11 (107) to 13.10 (88) win consolidated Sydney's position in second on the ladder, as Hawthorn and Brisbane continue in hot pursuit, while St Kilda's wildcard hopes took a hit.

Both sides will be counting the injury cost, too.

Swan James Rowbottom came off in the first quarter and was consoled by teammates after a suspected broken hand. In the final term, a marking contest left Will Edwards, who just signed a three-year contract extension, with a terrible leg injury and blood gushing from his head. Tom Papley was worked on at quarter-time and appeared to be hobbling and then spent a large part of the match deep forward.

Meanwhile, Saints defender Jack Silvagni hurt his right arm in the final term. Ruck recruit Tom De Koning also came from the ground with what looked like a hamstring complaint in his second game back after broken ribs earlier in the season. However, he returned for the fourth quarter, despite obvious concerns given Max King's devastating hamstring injury on return last week.

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Hugh Boxshall did an early effective job on Isaac Heeney. However, the Swans star managed to build imposingly into the game by moving himself forward to great effect, finishing with 22 disposals, seven clearances and two goals.

The Saints began on top everywhere around the contest – leading in clearances (11-8) and contested possessions (35-28) at quarter-time. The Swans looked their most dangerous from back-half transition and were scoring off forward-half stoppages. Tom McCartin was a pillar of strength in the Swans' backline, but repeated entries by the Saints made a breakthrough inevitable.

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It wasn't helped by Sydney's ill-discipline, giving away two important holding free kicks to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Liam Ryan in dangerous positions for both to convert. In the moments before quarter-time, Wanganeen-Milera marked in the forward pocket. Tapping his wrist searching for the time, he went around the body for an incredible goal.

The second term saw a more composed Swans – taking their time off half-back before driving it forward. Still, the Saints went into half-time with a 13-point lead.

It appeared that the Saints had the Swans on the ropes in the third term, with Anthony Caminiti kicking their third goal in a row to stretch the lead to a game-high 23 points.

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However, the Swans steadied late when Logan McDonald kicked his third goal, before Errol Gulden drew a high contact free kick in front of the visitors' cheer squad with 18 seconds to go in the term. Kicking after the siren, he converted to cut the margin to two goals.

The extended break following Edwards' cruel injury seemed to galvanise the Swans, with Papley gathering to put them in front before they pulled away. Charlie Curnow kicked a couple of goals after a quiet afternoon as he was largely held by Silvagni.

We're all on Nas watch

It can't help but become the weekly talking point given his versatility – who's going to be on Wanganeen-Milera? How will he be used? Where can coach Ross Lyon deploy him in a 'break glass in case of emergency' situation? Wanganeen-Milera had two first-quarter goals. After North Melbourne had no answers for his 46-disposal performance last week, Swans coach Dean Cox pulled the trigger in the second term, replacing traditional tagger James Jordon with Jai Serong. Serong and Wanganeen-Milera had a see-sawing battle, with the latter finishing with 24 disposals, three goals and one clearance.

Taking the time you have

With an extended break as Edwards received treatment in the final term, the Saints took their chance to regroup as the Swans began to gain ascendancy. Coach Ross Lyon raced down from the coaches' box to the bench as the players gathered on the boundary to hear from him. Ensuring he didn't enter the interchange gates, he had some stern words for his side. Meanwhile, the stunned Swans did some run-throughs to keep the blood pumping. Ultimately, the timeout wasn't enough for the Saints, with the Swans mounting a stirring comeback.

More to come

ST KILDA 5.5 8.7 11.8 13.10 (88)

SYDNEY 4.2 6.6 9.8 16.11 (107)

GOALS

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera 3, Hall 3, Lake 2, Higgins 2, Ryan, Garcia, Caminiti

Sydney: McDonald 4, Curnow 3, Warner 2, Heeney 2, Cootee 2, Serong, Papley, Gulden

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Garcia, Hall, Hill, Wilkie

Sydney: Gulden, Heeney, Warner, Blakey, McDonald, Grundy

INJURIES

St Kilda: De Koning (hamstring), Silvagni (shoulder)

Sydney: Rowbottom (hand), Edwards (leg, head)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium