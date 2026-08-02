Swan Will Edwards is set for another long spell on the sidelines

Will Edwards is taken from the field during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key defender Will Edwards faces another long stint on the sidelines after breaking his leg in Saturday's win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most improved key defenders in the AFL this year, producing a breakout campaign after years of frustrating injury setbacks.

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But now cruelly, Edwards faces more leg surgery after scans confirmed a fractured fibula on Saturday night.

Edwards will undergo surgery on Sunday to repair the break and any damaged ligaments after he dislocated his ankle against the Saints.

The injury devastated the Swans on Saturday night, given the setbacks Edwards has overcome to launch his AFL career.

Back in 2024, Edwards was involved in a collision with Sam Butler in the VFL that left the young Hawk with a double leg break and the Swan a nasty infection.

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Edwards then broke his fibula in the same leg, later in the year, before a stress fracture in the same spot wiped out four months last year.

Sydney rewarded Edwards this week with a three-year contract extension to recognise his contribution to Dean Cox's side in 2026.

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The Swans will have a clearer recovery timeline following surgery.

James Rowbottom is also set to miss the rest of the home and away season after breaking a bone in his hand against St Kilda.

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Rowbottom is set to undergo a procedure and is expected to return by the Swans' first final next month.

Sydney is now three games clear inside the top four and remains in second spot, half a game clear of third-placed Hawthorn with three rounds to play.